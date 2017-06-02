NSE board likely to meet on June 7 to discuss co-location issue

Moneycontrol News

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) board will likely meet on June 7 and will decide future course of action in the co-location issue. The board is likely to discuss its plan of action on the show cause notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Besides mulling the legal options available, the board will also discuss legal framework pertaining to its roadmap.

“A board meeting is expected in the next week and certainly board will discuss co-location issue. The board will take a call on the roadmap as to how this issue can be resolved as soon as possible,” a person privy to the developments told Moneycontrol.

As Ernst and Young is likely to its forensic report on cash and currency segment to the board, NSE may discuss particulars of the report during the meeting. EY was expected to submit the report to the market regulator in the last week of May.

Another person close to development told Moneycontrol, “SEBI has not received Ernst and Young forensic report yet but regulator is expecting second week of June.”

The board will be meeting for the first time after vice chairman Ravi Narain resigned on Thursday and NSE receiving SEBI's show cause notice.

The SEBI has sent show cause notice to senior officials including Narain, former Managing Director Chitra Ramakrishna and former Group Operating Officer Anand Subramanian. Ramakrishna and Subramanian quit in 2016 within a few months of each other. Narain was part of the NSE founding team in the early 90s.

The violations in co-location trading (also called algo-trading in market parlance) happened between 2010 and 2015 and were exposed by a whistleblower who wrote to the SEBI about how some trading members were profiting from a preferential access to price feeds being disseminated by the exchange server.