NSE allows F&O trading in 5 cos including RBL Bank

Top stock exchange, the NSE, will admit for trading on its futures and options segment the derivative contracts in five companies including RBL Bank, beginning May 26.

Hindustan Construction Company, Kajaria Ceramics, National Aluminium Company and the Ramco Cements are other companies in which futures and options trading has been permitted.

"Members are advised to note that based on the stock selection criteria and approval received from Sebi, members are hereby notified that the futures and options contracts on 5 additional securities would be available for trading with effect from May 26, 2017," NSE said in a circular today.

"The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above-mentioned securities shall be informed to members on May 25, 2017 through a separate circular," it added.

Equity derivative is a class of derivatives whose value is at least partly derived from one or more underlying equity securities.

Options and futures are by far the most common equity derivatives.