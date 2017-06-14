App
Jun 14, 2017 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPA resolution: JPMorgan feels RBI circular positive, but sees challenges too

Research firm says the move will force banks to take a decision, but the procedure being a long one could be one of the biggest challenges.

Moneycontrol News

Terming the development around non-performing assets (NPA) resolution by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as positive, JPMorgan said that it marks a definite progress on the gridlocked situation of NPA resolution.

“The most important hurdle that this addresses is that it forces banks to take a decision and provides some protection to PSU bank employees from future investigations,” analysts at the research firm wrote in their report. The decision here is being taken by an independent body and discretion with the banks is limited, it added.

Having said that, it sees significant challenges and believes that the overall stressed asset resolution process will be a long one. It listed out three challenges that could persist in this case.

1. The bankruptcy procedure is an untested legal process and there could be teething trouble to delay it.

2. Price discovery of assets is tricky. Mergers and acquisition (M&A) options is an unbalanced market with few buyers. So, bids are likely to come in at lower prices.

3. PSU banks will have to be recapitalized as haircuts needed could exceed current provisioning norms. “These 12 cases are relatively old and probably well-provisioned and hence this may not be an immediate problem.

How does one play this theme?

According to the research firm, the positive development should kick of a short term rally on the banks, but some of them have already priced in this development which could dampen the rally.

“Within the high-NPL banks, we prefer Axis, ICICI and SBI as they have access to capital to be able to clean up their loan books and have the deposit franchise to drive future growth,” its report added.

