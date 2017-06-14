NPA resolution: Credit Suisse sees resolution precipitating need for additional capital at corporate lenders

Moneycontrol News

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bringing out a circular on non-performing assets (NPAs) on Tuesday, experts estimate a large part of 12 accounts from the steel sector.

In its note to investors, Credit Suisse said that a couple of large steel companies account for 50 percent of this and the rest of the names could be from textile and construction sectors. There could be a need for 40-60 percent provisioning for the resolution, while the same for other sectors could be larger, it said.

Meanwhile, a CNBC-TV18 report listed out a few names viz. Essar Steel with Rs 44,000 crore stressed assets, Bhushan Power (Rs 35,000 crore), Bhushan Steel (Rs 35,000 crore), Alok Industries (Rs 24,000 crore) and Electrosteel Steels (Rs 10,000 crore).

The central bank on Tuesday identified 12 non-performing accounts or assets (NPAs), totalling 25 percent of India's gross NPAs, which can be immediately taken up under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

An Internal Advisory Committee (IAC) comprising majorly of central bank's independent board members held its first meeting on June 12 to consider cases under the new IBC that was passed last year to resolve bad loans through the legal route.

The IAC recommended IBC reference for all accounts with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5000 crore, with 60 percent or more classified as non-performing by banks as of March 31, 2016, RBI said on its website late on Tuesday.

For NPAs which do not fall under the above criteria, banks have been given a period of six months to formulate a resolution plan; if a viable resolution plan is not agreed upon, the banks would be required to file insolvency proceedings under the IBC.

Further, the resolution, it said, will precipitate the need for additional capital at corporate lenders and only ICICI Bank will not need further dilution for these haircuts.

The RBI has taken the large NPA accounts as of March 2016, which will result in 25% provisioning already being taken for most banks; but additional provisioning will still be needed if resolution is to take place.

“However, as resolutions / liquidation take place over the next 6-9 months, provisioning needs will rise, precipitating the need for additional capital at corporate lenders,” the brokerage house said in its report.

PSU bank stocks have had a field day, with the PSU bank index on Nifty gaining nearly a percent, while private banks have been marginally weak.