Not just Sensex but 47 stocks hit lifetime high on BSE; 150 stocks rose to 52-week high

Moneycontrol News

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points in trade to reclaim mount 30K on Wednesday and hit a fresh record high of 30,207.13. The momentum was strong enough and took as much as 47 stocks to lifetime higher and over 150 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs.

Stocks which rose to fresh lifetime highs include names like Eicher Motors, P&G Hygiene , UltraTech Cement, Britannia, Dalmia Bharat, Yuken, OCL India, CESC, Quess Corp, JK Cements, Aarti Industries etc. among others.

Stocks which rose to fresh 52-week highs include names like Gillette, Siemens, Century Textiles, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Capital, Escorts, Havells India, Voltas, Coromandel, Chennai Petro, EID Parry, KEI Industries etc. among others.

Indian markets witnessed a breakout on Wednesday amid positive handover from Wall Street and positive commentary from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Media reports suggested that India could be looking at higher monsoon rains than forecast. Monsoon remains a key risk for Indian market because it delivers about 70 percent of India's annual rainfall, critical for crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soybeans.

India looks likely to receive higher monsoon rainfall than previously forecast as concern over the El Nino weather condition has eased, Reuters reported quoting the chief of the weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.

A large part of the rally in the month of May was led by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) who poured in over Rs 2,000 crore while foreign institutional investors remained net sellers.

The new fiscal year has started with strong inflows into domestic equity mutual funds which are now driving the direction of India equity markets. Mutual funds’ Equity and ELSS (Equity Link Savings Scheme) schemes saw aggregate net inflows of Rs.94 bn (US$ 1.5 bn) in April 2017, Deutsche Bank said in a report.

The S&P BSE Midcap index also recorded fresh record highs led by gains in Marico, ABB, Emami, JSW Steel, Glenmark, Petronet LNG, UPL, M&M Finance etc.

The rally pushed the Nifty50 closer to 9,400 levels to record a fresh record high of 9,392.50 and over 100 stocks on the NSE hit fresh record highs which include names like Honeywell Auto, Bayer Crop, Dalmia Bharat, Century Textiles, HUL, KPR Mills etc. among others.

The Nifty50 was trading in a narrow range for the past 8 trading session and was eyeing for a breakout or a breakdown. The positive takeaway from Tuesday session was that the index closed above its crucial support level of 9,300 and 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA).