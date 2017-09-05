North Korea remains a concern for markets; Gold likely to glitter more: Dhananjay Sinha

Importantly, with volatility measures still very depressed, markets appear to be complacent. Clearly, there is a possibility of a correction if any of this event go out of hand.

The concerns on market valuation has been persisting with markets trading at boom time, along with that the risk of geopolitical disruptions and protectionism etc. remains, Dhananjay Sinha, Head of Research, Economist and Strategist at Emkay Global Financial Services Limited, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q) The geopolitical tensions especially emanating from North Korea weighed on D-Street as well as markets across the globe. Do you think this is just a knee jerk reaction or chances of deeper correction cannot be ruled out if it escalates?

A) The concerns on market valuation has been persisting with markets trading at boom time. The valuations across both benchmark and broader indices while the fundamentals reflect earnings recession.

Over the past three years, corporate India has seen virtually no growth at an aggregate level. Such a scenario naturally generate worries about the sustainability of market exuberance.

The situation is similar across the world with equity markets both emerging and developed are trading at peak levels even as earnings have remained stagnant since 2011. Few countries like China, Japan are undervalued.

Hence, it is pertinent to worry about global risk factors in such a scenario. The risk of geopolitical disruptions and protectionism etc. remains.

Importantly, with volatility measures still very depressed, markets appear to be complacent. Clearly, there is a possibility of a correction if any of this event go out of hand.

The possibility of USD regaining its recently lost strength or higher treasury yields can trigger the fear factor as well. But, unless there is a big flair-up in global risk factors, the possibility of an outright crash is slim at this juncture.

Narrowing liquidity arising from normalization is increasingly becoming a reality across US, Europe, and Japan. However, it will still be very gradual, lagging behind the inflation trajectory, sufficient to revive growth.

Q) The June quarter results failed to lift investor sentiment. When do you see a recovery in earnings on D-Street? Earnings recovery is seen as the next big trigger which could lead the next leg of the rally. Do you agree?

A) Earning misses has been a phenomenon since FY08 which is good long 9 years. Average growth since FY08 for benchmark indices has been 5 percent. Over the past three years, there hasn’t been any growth.

The fact that there was a decline in earnings in Q1FY17 is not a surprise. The lingering impact of demonetisation still remains and the GST implementation has further compounded the slack.

With this, the consensus earnings expectation for FY18 has also been toned down from 20-23 percent for Nifty companies at the start of the year. I think a realistic expectation will be just about 5-10 percent.

The key to improvement in earnings in the second half of FY18 will be the impact of huge front loading of government spending. The persistent fragility of the PSU banking sector and its eroded capital condition also remains a drag on the economy.

Q) How is the IPO market likely to pan out in 2017? What are the issues expected to hit D-Street in September 2017?

A) I think with so long as the retail participation in the equity markets is strong, there should generally be good response to IPO markets.

Q) How should investors plan their investments when markets are doing 1 step forward and 2 steps behind? Does it make sense to hold cash at current levels and deploy when some clarity emerges?

A) The clarity is very much in favour of sector relating to consumption, agri and rural oriented sectors. Investors should study companies in these space for earnings visibility and use near term correction so deploy cash.

Q) What is your view on gold? Does it make sense to put money in the yellow metal?

A) Demand for gold should improve with the thrust of government spending in the rural and agri sectors. Already, the Q1FY18 GDP data released last week has seen flows into valuables trebling over last year in real terms.

Possible recovery in US dollar following a steep correction since early 2017 is a potential negative risk for global gold prices. But, when we look at domestic gold prices -- that will be nullified by possible INR depreciation.

Overall, gold prices should remain stable in INR terms while I anticipate good demand for gold in the coming quarters.

Q) Market rally has already got many stumped. India is one of the best-performing markets globally. What are the reasons which you attribute for the current outperformance which will remain valid for the future as well?

A) Indian markets have been increasingly being guided by rising participation of retail investors in the equities. Since May 2014, net flows into mutual funds has averaged at Rs Rs5,500 crores per month and post demonetisation it has further increased to around Rs 10,000 crores.

This is also reflected in the rising proportion of mutual funds in the secondary market turnover. As a result, the mid cap and small cap indices have we performed the benchmark indices.

Hence, while NIFTY and Sensex are trading at trailing PE multiples of 24 times, the broader mid cap indices are at 35 times.

This is abnormal as historically, the broader markets trade at a discount of 10-15% to benchmark indices to capture the liquidity risk. Clearly, while global momentum has sustained the benchmark indices at high levels, the peak valuation of mid-cap and small cap stocks have been driven by domestic flows.

While many have argued that recent influx of retail flows are structural in nature, historical trends since 1990 indicate that retail exuberance has mostly been cyclical, driven significantly by market momentum.

Q) FIIs turned net sellers in August? What is causing such massive drawdowns from equities?

A) FII flows have been less consistent since early 2015 and there are bouts of major inflows and outflows. FII participation was far more consistent prior to 2014 indicating that the first leg of the bull market since 2009 was captured by global investors.

The second phase since May 2014 has been dominated by domestic flows. The Recent decline in FII flows has been driven by concerns on valuations and their lack of participation in mid-cap, small-cap space.