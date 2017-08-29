North Korea fears rattle India; Sensex sinks 362 pts, Nifty ends below 9,800

Moneycontrol News

The market snapped four-day winning streak on Tuesday, with the Sensex losing 390 points intraday as geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea escalated after North Korea's fresh missile test over Japan.

Equity benchmarks wiped out 3/4 of gains seen in previous four consecutive sessions. The 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 362.43 points or 1.14 percent to 31,388.39.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed tad below the psychological 9,800-mark, falling 116.75 points or 1.18 percent to 9,796.05.

The broader markets recovered in late morning to trade flat but extended losses again in afternoon session, especially after sharp fall in Europe. The BSE Midcap index was down 0.85 percent and the Smallcap lost 1.02 percent on weak market breadth.

More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

More to come....