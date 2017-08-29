App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

North Korea fears rattle India; Sensex sinks 362 pts, Nifty ends below 9,800

Equity benchmarks wiped out 3/4 of gains seen in previous four consecutive sessions. The 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 362.43 points or 1.14 percent to 31,388.39.

North Korea fears rattle India; Sensex sinks 362 pts, Nifty ends below 9,800

Moneycontrol News

The market snapped four-day winning streak on Tuesday, with the Sensex losing 390 points intraday as geopolitical tensions between the US and North Korea escalated after North Korea's fresh missile test over Japan.

Equity benchmarks wiped out 3/4 of gains seen in previous four consecutive sessions. The 30-share BSE Sensex cracked 362.43 points or 1.14 percent to 31,388.39.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed tad below the psychological 9,800-mark, falling 116.75 points or 1.18 percent to 9,796.05.

The broader markets recovered in late morning to trade flat but extended losses again in afternoon session, especially after sharp fall in Europe. The BSE Midcap index was down 0.85 percent and the Smallcap lost 1.02 percent on weak market breadth.

More than two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

More to come....

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.