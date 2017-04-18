No more dark clouds for Indian markets as IMD forecasts normal monsoon

Moneycontrol News

There was some respite for traders and analysts’ after the Met department on Tuesday forecast that the June-September monsoon is likely to be 96 percent of the long-period average.

This comes as good news to market participants after the weather forecasting agency Skymet highlighted a possibility of below normal this year in March owing to high chances of El Nino. Skymet has predicted the monsoon’s arrival in Kerala between May 28 and May 30.

“IMD in their first report has said monsoon will be normal and they have maintained their forecast which will lead to a rally in the market. Fertilizer & FMCG stocks is likely to support the move,” AK Prabhakar, Head -Research at IDBI Capital, told Moneycontrol.

According to the Met’s classification, the monsoon is considered normal is rains are between 96-104 percent of the 50-year average rainfall of 89 cms. The monsoon is taken to be below normal if rains are between 90– 96 percent. If less than 90, it is considered deficient.

"Monsoon in India still holds significance although the impact has been reduced over the years with strong irrigation network, farm mechanisation and other modernisation efforts,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Equity Research (Wealth), Centrum Broking Limited told Moneycontrol.

“A normal monsoon is vital for the economy as a lot of other sectors are also dependent on agriculture. The equity market is already hoping for an overall consumption revival which benefits a lot of sectors right from Banking, NBFC, FMCG, auto, consumer durables, building materials etc. where the rural segment have become a key growth driver,” he said.

Monsoon is regarded as an important determinant for market direction. D-Street saw a good monsoon last year after a gap of two years of drought which led to a reduction in prices and broad improvement in the economy.

“This trend of normal monsoon has to continue especially given the change in Reserve Bank of India's monetary stance to neutral. The outlook of monsoon will impact RBI's future measure which will limit the chance for a further reduction in the cost of funds and spur in inflation,” Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services told Moneycontrol.

“Additionally, the market is gradually picking up from the blow of demonetisation. A normal monsoon will result in investors’ optimism on the outlook for the market led by increased consumption & higher economic activity. It also gives justification for the current premium valuation to sustain in the near term,” he said.

Since 2000, there were five years when the monsoon was 10 percent below the long-term average. Two of the biggest falls were in 2009 with rains falling short by 21.8 percent, followed by 2002 when monsoon fell short by 19.2 percent. In 2004, 2012 and 2014 rainfall was short by around 13 percent.

But a below-normal monsoon might not have impacted markets too much. “Below average monsoon might not impact the economy to the full extent as generally expected by the markets,” Vijay Singhania, Founder-Director, Trade Smart Online told Moneycontrol.

“Dependence on monsoons for agriculture production has declined due to better irrigation facilities, shifting to crops requiring less water, better-yielding seeds and adoption of technology,” he said.

The real impact of monsoon will be known only by end of August or September, but there is a tailwind from 2016 monsoon which will aid rural demand for now.

“Last year’s monsoon was good. So there’s a tailwind of good rainfall on rural demand. Therefore, immediate impact may not be much in terms of demand for these sectors,” Harsha Upadhyaya, Chief Investment Officer (Equity), Kotak Mutual Fund told Moneycontrol.