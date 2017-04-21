No compulsion to stay in market, liquidity driving it: Experts

The Indian equity market on the last trading day of the week gave up first half gains to close in the red. However, the banks and midcaps continued to outperform. Reliance Industries overtook Tata Consultancy Services in market cap to reclaim the most valued company tag.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 57.09 points at 29,365.30, and the 50-share NSE Nifty slipped 17 points to 9,119.40 after hitting an intraday high of 9,183.65.

S P Tulsian sptulsian.com, Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar mitesshthakkar.co, Abhimanyu Sofat IIFL and

Market Expert Anand Tandon shared their views on the outlook for the market going forward in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Tandon says there is no real compulsion to be in the market, the bets are against you in a large way. Currently, liquidity is driving the market, so trading in this kind of market needs a lot of ability to deal with volatility.