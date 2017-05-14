App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 14, 2017 02:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nine of 10 most valued firms add Rs 36K cr to m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued firms in India added Rs 35,984 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS, Infosys and RIL stealing the show as the stock market reached new heights.

Nine of 10 most valued firms add Rs 36K cr to m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued firms in India added Rs 35,984 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS, Infosys and RIL stealing the show as the stock market reached new heights.

Barring ITC, rest of the nine companies, including HDFC Bank and HUL saw addition in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

TCS' valuation surged Rs 7,793.04 crore to Rs 4,64,922.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer in the top-10 list.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys soared Rs 7,442.1 crore to Rs 2,21,402.50 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 7,234.22 crore to Rs 4,39,206.31 crore.

HUL's valuation zoomed Rs 5,670.6 crore to Rs 2,12,117.09 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 4,206.45 crore to Rs 3,97,176.18 crore.

The m-cap of ONGC gained Rs 1,732.49 crore to Rs 2,37,094.02 crore and of SBI went up by Rs 973.19 crore to Rs 2,40,984.41 crore.

IOC's valuation rose by Rs 558.43 crore to Rs 2,10,891.95 crore and HDFC advanced by Rs 373.33 crore to Rs 2,46,060.52 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 3,340.53 crore to Rs 3,33,202.72 crore.

TCS remained at the top in the domestic market cap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, Infosys, HUL and IOC.

The Sensex gained 329.35 points (1.10 percent) during the week, while the Nifty rose by 115.60 points (1.24 percent).

tags #Business #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.