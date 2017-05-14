Nine of 10 most valued firms add Rs 36K cr to m-cap

Nine of the 10 most valued firms in India added Rs 35,984 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS, Infosys and RIL stealing the show as the stock market reached new heights.

Barring ITC, rest of the nine companies, including HDFC Bank and HUL saw addition in their market valuation for the week ended Friday.

TCS' valuation surged Rs 7,793.04 crore to Rs 4,64,922.47 crore, becoming the biggest gainer in the top-10 list.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Infosys soared Rs 7,442.1 crore to Rs 2,21,402.50 crore and that of RIL jumped Rs 7,234.22 crore to Rs 4,39,206.31 crore.

HUL's valuation zoomed Rs 5,670.6 crore to Rs 2,12,117.09 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 4,206.45 crore to Rs 3,97,176.18 crore.

The m-cap of ONGC gained Rs 1,732.49 crore to Rs 2,37,094.02 crore and of SBI went up by Rs 973.19 crore to Rs 2,40,984.41 crore.

IOC's valuation rose by Rs 558.43 crore to Rs 2,10,891.95 crore and HDFC advanced by Rs 373.33 crore to Rs 2,46,060.52 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of ITC slumped Rs 3,340.53 crore to Rs 3,33,202.72 crore.

TCS remained at the top in the domestic market cap chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, SBI, ONGC, Infosys, HUL and IOC.

The Sensex gained 329.35 points (1.10 percent) during the week, while the Nifty rose by 115.60 points (1.24 percent).