Nifty up move could extend towards 10600; 3 stocks which could give up to 17% return

By Aditya Agarwala

The Nifty Index Future is oscillating in a rising channel following its recent run up from the 10,125 support levels, suggesting a pause before it breakouts of this narrow range.

The upper end of the channel is placed at 10,445 and at the lower end, it is placed at 10,340. A close beyond the upper end of the channel on healthy volumes can extend the uptrend to levels of 10520-10600.

However, a breakdown from the channel support of 10,340 can drag the index down towards levels of 10240. Below 10240 it may test the recent low of 10125.

Moreover, a clear divergence in trend is visible between Nifty Future and Bank Nifty Future. The Bank Nifty Future continues to make higher highs on a daily basis whereas Nifty Future is yet to cross its previous high.

Failure to cross all-time high on Nifty Future may lead to a correction in Bank Nifty as well thereby dragging the Nifty Future lower.

Further, Indian VIX has turned down after testing the upper band of the bull zone i.e.15, is now approaching lower end placed between the range of 10-11.

As VIX has a mean reverting tendency and is inversely correlated to price a correction in VIX could lead to a breakout in the Nifty Fut. Index thereby taking it to new highs.

Here is a list of three stocks which could give up to 17% return in 3-4 weeks:

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd: BUY| Target Rs155| Stop Loss Rs105

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd. (KOKUYOCMLN) is on the verge of a breakout from an Ascending Triangle pattern on the weekly chart suggesting Bull trend reversal on cards. The neckline of the pattern is placed at Rs120 and a sustained trade above this neckline on good volumes can take it higher to levels of Rs145-155.

On the daily charts, the stock has broken out from an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern on good volumes affirming the bullishness.

The relative strength index or RSI has turned upwards after taking support at the neutral level of 50 and has broken out of a Bollinger Band squeeze on the weekly charts portending to extended bullishness in the stock.

Traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs116-118 for targets of Rs145-155, keeping a stop loss below 105.

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: BUY| Target Rs284| Stop Loss Rs228

On the weekly chart, Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. (ASHOKA) has broken out from an inverse Head & Shoulders pattern neckline line affirming strong bullishness dominant at the moment.

RSI on the weekly chart has taken support at the 55 level and has broken out from a Bollinger Band squeeze suggesting higher levels.

On the daily chart, it has resumed its upward journey after taking support at the consolidation breakout line. The stock can be bought in the range of 246-248 for targets of 272-284, keeping a stop loss below 228.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd: BUY| Target Rs168| Stop Loss Rs130

On the weekly chart, Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd. (NBVENTURES) is on the verge of a breakout from a Symmetrical Triangle pattern neckline placed at 146. Breakout on good volumes can trigger a bull trend reversal.

On the daily chart, it is on the verge of a breakout from a rounding bottom pattern affirming bullishness building up in the stock. The stock can be bought in the range of 142-144 for targets of 161-168, keeping a stop loss below 130.

The author is Technical Analyst, YES Securities (I) Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.