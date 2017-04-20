Nifty to stay weak dragged by infra, power sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

According to Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com, Nifty to remain weak dragged by oil & gas, power, infra, cement & steel sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological Market Forecast for April 20, 2017

Nifty to remain weak dragged by oil & gas, power, infra, cement & steel sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to remain weak during the day’s trading session under negative astrological influence.

Oil & gas, power, infra, cement & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under the negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

ONGC, GAIL India, Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements & UltraTech Cement among oil & gas and cement sectors remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.