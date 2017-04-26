Nifty to slip dragged by auto, infra, power, steel, oil & gas: Indrodeep Banerjee

App
Apr 26, 2017 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com, Nifty to slip dragged by auto, infra, power, steel, oil & gas, IT & pharma sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Chief Astrologer | InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for April 26, 2017

Nifty to slip dragged by auto, infra, power, steel, oil & gas, IT & pharma sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Aries. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty is likely to slip down during the day’s trading session under negative astrological influence for the day.

Auto, infra, power, steel, oil & gas, it & pharma sectors will tend to slip down under the negative astrological influence while during the day’s trading session.

Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, YES Bank, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs & Lupin among banking, finance, FMCG & pharma sectors remained positive in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained extremely bullish in previous day’s trading session exactly in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com #Nifty

