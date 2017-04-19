App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 19, 2017 08:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to remain weak led by oil & gas, infra sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty shall remain weak dragged by oil & gas, infra, cement & steel sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Nifty to remain weak led by oil & gas, infra sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Indrodeep Banerjee
Chief Astrologer | InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for April 19, 2017

Nifty shall remain weak dragged by oil & gas, infra, cement & steel sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Capricorn. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty to shall remain weak during the day’s trading session under negative astrological influence.

Oil & gas, infra, cement & steel sectors will tend to drag the market down under the negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, YES Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance & Hindustan Unilever among banking, finance & FMCG sectors remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.