Nifty to remain weak dragged by bank, finance, FMCG sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty shall remain weak dragged by banking, finance & FMCG sectors under negative astrological influence during the day, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

By Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com

Astrological market forecast for April 18, 2017

Nifty shall remain weak dragged by banking, finance & FMCG sectors under negative astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Banking, finance & FMCG sectors will tend to drag the market down under the negative astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

Zee Entertainment, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank & ITC among media, banking & FMCG sectors move up and remained positive exactly as per our astrological forecast.