Nifty to remain positive led by banks, FMCG, pharma: Indrodeep Banerjee

Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com is of the view that Nifty to remain positive led by banking, finance, FMCG and pharma sectors.

Astrological market forecast for April 25, 2017

Nifty to remain positive led by banking, finance, FMCG & pharma sectors under positive astrological influence during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Pisces. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty shall remain strong during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence.

Banking, finance, FMCG & pharma sectors will tend to rise up under the positive astrological influence during the day’s trading session.

HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ITC, Dr Reddy’s Labs & Sun Pharma among banking, finance, FMCG & pharma sectors remained positive in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained extremely bullish in previous day’s trading session in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.