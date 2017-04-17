Nifty to move up led by media, bank & FMCG sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Nifty to move up during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence, led by media, banks and FMCG sectors, says Indrodeep Banerjee of InstituteofFinancialAstrology.com.

Astrological market forecast for April 17, 2017

Nifty to move up led by media, banking & FMCG sectors under positive astrological influence while during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Sagittarius. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

