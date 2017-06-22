These 4 stocks can give up to 22% return in next 3-6 months

ICICI Direct.com Research

The Nifty continues to remain in a secondary consolidation phase since hitting a life high of 9709 while stock specific activity continues to remain in focus over the last couple of weeks.

The index has respected the lower boundary of the rising channel which encompasses the entire up move since February 2017 till date, placed around 9500 region and produced a rebound in current week’s trade.

Structurally, the current breather carries all the traits of a healthy corrective phase within the larger degree uptrend as the Nifty has seen shallow price wise correction to the extent of just 38.2 percent of preceding nine sessions up move (9341 to 9709). While time wise, it has already completed 11 sessions under consolidation. Limited price wise correction and extended time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure. Going forward, we expect the index to continue the consolidation between the broad range of 9500 and 9750 amid stock specific action while digesting the impact of GST in the short-term.

The key support base for the index is placed around 9500 region as it is the confluence of lower band of rising channel in place since February 2017 which also coincides with the 50 percent retracement of the last rising segment.

Here are four stocks picks from Dharmesh Shah, Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research:

Tata Motors: Buy | Target Rs 525 | Stop Loss Rs 424 | Upside – 15% | Time Frame 3 months

The stock is currently witnessing base formation near the lower boundary of long term rising channel which encompasses the entire price movement since September 2011 till date placed around 420 region. The confluence of 50 percent retracement of the 2016 rise around 430 region makes this a good value area for the stock.

Time wise, the last major up move in 2016 occurred in seven months, whereas the stock has already consumed nine months under corrective phase while time wise it has retraced just 50 percent of the preceding nine month rally. Shallow price wise correction and extended time wise consolidation highlights the robust price structure and augurs well for the stock going forward.

We believe the stock is attractively poised after a decent price wise and time wise consolidation and offers good buying opportunity. We expect the stock to conclude the current consolidation and resolve higher from here on and head towards Rs 525 over the coming months being the 80 percent retracement of the previous major decline from Rs 552 to Rs 418

Mahindra CIE: Buy | Target Rs 290 | Stop Loss Rs 212 | Upside 22% | Time Frame 6 months

The stock had registered a strong volume led breakout from 12 month consolidation above Rs 222 in April 2017. After the strong breakout rally from Rs 180 to Rs 257 in just four months, the stock entered a sideways consolidation mode and oscillated between the broad range of Rs 257 and Rs 225 over the last two months.

The entire consolidation in last two months has occurred above the breakout level of Rs 222 highlighting the change of polarity principle as per which a significant resistance once taken out reverses its role and acts as support for future price movement. We believe the ongoing bullish consolidation above the previous breakout area has laid the platform for the next up move.

We expect the stock to resolve higher from here on and head towards Rs 290 over the medium term being the price parity with the previous up move from Rs 189 to Rs 257 (257-189=68 points) added to the recent trough of Rs 225

Mahanagar Gas: Buy | Target Rs 1120 | Stop Loss Rs 928 | Upside 13% | Time Frame 3 months

The share price of Mahanagar Gas is in a strong uptrend forming higher peak and higher trough in all time frame. The entire price action since August 2016 is well channelled indicating sustained buying at elevated levels.

The price correction from the all-time high of Rs 1054 got arrested near the crucial support area of Rs 930 region as it was the confluence of lower band of the rising channel containing the entire price action since August 2016, 61.8% retracement of the previous rally from Rs 844 to Rs 1054 placed around Rs 930 and rising 21 week EMA placed around Rs 925.

An interesting observation on the weekly chart of Mahanagar Gas is that time wise the stock has the tendency of correcting for six to seven weeks before resuming its prior uptrend as seen in November 2016 and February 2017. In the present scenario the stock has already corrected for seven weeks so we believe the current correction has approached maturity and the stock is likely to resume its uptrend

Rallis India: Buy | Target Rs 295 | Stop Loss Rs 214 | Upside 21% | Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Rallis India remains in a strong uptrend forming rising peaks and troughs on the long term charts. Within the structural uptrend, the stock has witnessed periodic secondary corrections that have provided fresh entry opportunities. Recent developments on the price front suggest that the stock has concluded an elongated corrective phase and is poised to embark upon its next major up move thereby providing a fresh entry opportunity to medium term investors

The entire corrective price action over the past two years took the pictorial form of a well defined Cup & Handle pattern which is a bullish continuation pattern having positive implication on the price front upon resolution above the neckline of the pattern. The stock registered a strong volume led breakout from bullish price pattern above Rs 230 in early February 2017. After the strong breakout rally from Rs 188 to Rs 254 in just two months, the stock entered a sideways consolidation mode and oscillated between the broad range of Rs 265 and Rs 235.

The entire consolidation has occurred above the breakout level of Rs 230 highlighting the change of polarity principle as per which a significant resistance once taken out reverses its role and acts as support for future price movement. We believe the current consolidation above the previous breakout area has laid the platform for the next up move.

We expect the share price to resolve higher from here on and head towards Rs 295 over the medium term being the price parity with the previous up move from Rs 206 to Rs 266 (266-206=60 points) added to the recent trough of Rs 235 (235+ 60=295)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com is his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.