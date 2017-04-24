Nifty to bounce back led by banks, FMCG, pharma sectors: Indrodeep Banerjee

Astrological market forecast for April 24, 2017

Nifty is likely to bounce back pulled by banking, finance, FMCG & pharma sectors under positive astrological influence while during the day.

Today Sun is in Aries. Moon is in Pisces. Mars is in Taurus. Mercury is in Aries. Venus is in Pisces. Jupiter is in Virgo. Saturn is in Sagittarius. Rahu is in Leo. Ketu is in Aquarius.

This above astrological combination indicates the following influences on the financial market for the day’s session.

Nifty shall bounce back and move up during the day’s trading session under positive astrological influence.

IOC, GAIL India, BPCL, Power Grid, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech Cement, ACC & Tata Steel among oil & gas, power, infra, cement & steel sectors remained negative in previous day’s trading session exactly as per our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.

Nifty also remained negative in previous day’s trading session in accordance to our astrological forecast for the day’s trading session.