Nifty snaps 5-day losing streak, midcaps outperform, but banks fall

Moneycontrol News

Even as the market has largely been in consolidation mode, the Street gained some momentum on Thursday, with the Nifty snapping its five-day losing streak.

The Sensex was up 85.82 points at 29422.39, while the Nifty was up 32.90 points at 9136.40. The market breadth was positive but narrow as 1,823 shares advanced against a decline of 1,048 shares, while 170 shares are unchanged.

Apart from the larger indices, midcaps indices gained almost a percent, but the Bank Nifty witnessed weak movements as it fell 0.30 percent at 21,491.40.

"The action is shifting from large caps to small caps. Large indexes are consolidating in line with global market while mid and small caps continue to rally. A decisive move will depend upon the outcome of Q4 results and stability in global market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, in a statement.

Investors bet positively on Sun TV Network's stock on Thursday after analysts were upbeat on the stock on digitisation prospects going forward. The scrip soared over 6 percent intraday Thursday on the BSE. Analysts tracking the stock highlighted the positive developments around Arasu Cable, which will set the ball rolling for digitisation in the state.

Meanwhile, Yes Bank fell over 6 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted to the bank’s Q4 results. Though the private sector lender posted better than expected net profits for the March quarter, the asset quality deteriorated with NPAs rising significantly.

Majority of brokerage houses retained their bullish stance on IndusInd Bank, citing strong performance excluding one-off provisions in the quarter ended March 2017. The stock ended in the green after falling over a percent intraday.

Shalimar Paints ended the day with over 5 percent gains after investor Porinju Veliyath of Equity Intelligence, purchased equity in the firm.

Among other midcap stocks, shares of Jay Bharat Maruti touched 52-week high of Rs 506.75, rose more than 16 percent intraday on the back of robust numbers posted by the company for the quarter ended March 2017. The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit rose 71.9 percent at Rs 20.8 crore against Rs 12.1 crore, in the same period last fiscal.

Indian Hotels took a hit of over 1 percent on the BSE after the Supreme Court allowed the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to auction the iconic Taj Mansingh Hotel and Tata Sons owned Indian Hotels can run the hotel for six months post the auction.

Going forward, HDFC Bank will be announcing its earnings on Friday, followed by the derivatives expiry next week.

Country's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is expected to report profit growth below 20 percent for the second consecutive quarter in Q4FY17. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, profit during the quarter is seen rising 17.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,966.6 crore and net interest income may increase 16.5 percent to 8,684.4 crore compared with year-ago period.

“We suggest continuing buy on dips approach and keeping the leveraged positions hedged. Don't forget that we also have derivatives expiry scheduled next week which will further add to the prevailing volatility. So, risk management should be the prime focus. At the same time, keep a close eye on earnings and global developments for further cues,” Jayant Manglik, President, Retail Distribution, Religare Securities, said in a statement.