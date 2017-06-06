Nifty rallies from 9600-9700 in 7 sessions; stocks rally up to 85% in same period

Moneycontrol News

As bulls roar on D-Street, the Nifty rallied 100 points in just 7 sessions to a fresh high of 9,709.20 on Tuesday. The rally was broad based as individuals stocks rallied up to 85 percent in the same period.

The index first hit 9,600 on May 26 intraday and then it was just one-way rally since then. The index surpassed mount 9,700 for the first time on Tuesday, to hit its fresh record high of 9,709.30.

More than 900 stocks gave positive returns which include names like Magnum Ventures (up 85 percent), followed by Naga Dhunseri (up 57 percent), Rupa & Company (up 26 percent), Future Lifestyle (up 24 percent), PC Jeweller (up 22 percent), United Spirits (up 20 percent), and M&M Financial Services (19.3 percent).

It was not just winners in the Nifty’s run up to 9,700 levels. More than 800 stocks gave negative returns as much as 37 percent in the same period. Stocks which gave negative return include names like Nitin Fire (37 percent), followed by Videocon Industries (26 percent), Shilpi Cable (26 percent), ABG Shipyard (25 percent), and Hind Dorr (down 24 percent).

Top market voices on D-Street see Nifty hitting fresh record highs in the next 5 years. For the Calendar year 17 YTD, India market rose nearly 17 percent, followed by MSCI EM which also gained over 17 percent, Korea rallied 16 percent, Taiwan was up by 9 percent and Indonesia rallied 8 percent in the same period.

The market raced to fresh record highs in the last 5 months courtesy reform push by the Modi-led government, expectations of higher earnings for India Inc., rebound in economic growth and stable political environment.

But, the rally will be much bigger in next 5 years, suggest experts. Some even expect Nifty50 to triple in the next five years.

Morgan Stanley predicts Nifty to triple in next 5 years to hit Mount 30K while in the short term, it sees Sensex hitting 34000 by June 2018.

“If you remember between 2003-2007 Nifty earnings compounded at 39 percent and the index was up 7-fold, we expect earnings to compound by 20 percent in the next 5 years which could take the index towards 30,000. These are very modest estimates,” Ridham Desai, MD, Morgan Stanley said in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of 19th India Summit.

“We are in the midst of a cyclical recovery in the economy which is good for earnings. The market will not go up in a straight line but it is safe to assume that it is a well-entrenched bull market, and there is considerable more upside for the long-term investor,” said Desai.

Even though India’s economic growth slowed down in the March quarter thanks to demonetisation and high base effect, analysts are too much worried about that.

Equity market which mimics economic growth of the country is watched closely by analysts. Economics see it getting back to 7.5-8 percent by December 2017.

The GDP data has a lot of nuances that we have to go through. If you remember, last year, March quarter was very strong as growth rose to over 9 percent. “We also had DeMon impact which came in last quarter which macro data is giving a positive indication,” Ahya said in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV on the sidelines of Morgan Stanley 19th India Summit.

“The recovery in the external demand that we are seeing right now is the best after 2011. To that extent, when external demand picks up, consumption picks up, we do think the growth will come back to 7.5-8 percent by Dec 2017,” added Ahya.