Nifty on track to hit 9,550; 5 stocks that could fetch up to 30% returns in next 6 months

The Nifty registered a resolute breakout past the upper band of narrow consolidation range to signal the conclusion of the healthy consolidation phase and resumption of the upward momentum.

The sideway consolidation over the preceding eight sessions represents a Flag pattern on the daily chart. A flag formation is a bullish continuation pattern which marks a temporary pause after a strong up move as bulls gather steam before the continuation of the upward momentum.

The index has witnessed extended time-wise consolidation, while price wise it retraced the preceding three sessions up move (9,088 to 9,367) by just 38.2% over the last eight sessions.

It indicates a healthy consolidation and highlights the overall robust price structure. We expect the index to extend the current up move toward 9550 in the short-term as it is the measuring implication of the bullish flag pattern.

We believe the immediate support base for the index has shifted upwards to 9,250 region as it is the confluence of recent bullish gap area and the lower band of last eight session’s consolidation

We have collated a list of top 5 stocks which investors could buy based on technical parameters:

Vadilal Industries: BUY | Target Rs 1,245 | Stop Loss Rs 810| Upside 30%| 6 months

The stock had registered a strong volume-led breakout from 19-month consolidation above Rs 840 in March 2017. After the strong breakout rally from Rs 481 to Rs 1017 in just three months, the stock is seen consolidating sideways between the broad range of Rs 1,000 and Rs 880 over the last six weeks.

This entire consolidation has occurred above the breakout level of Rs 840 highlighting the change of polarity principle as per which a significant resistance once taken out, reverses its role and acts as a support for future price movement. “We believe the six weeks consolidation above the previous breakout area has laid the platform for the next up move,” said Shah.

The sharp rebound from the January 2017 low of Rs 481 has seen the stock completely retraced its preceding eight months fall (Rs 764 to Rs 481) in less than 50% of the time (three months), thus confirming a faster retracement.

Faster retracement of the last major falling segment highlights the strong demand emerging at the major value area and confirms the bullish turnaround in price structure

The volume behaviour also supports the bullish structural turnaround in the stock as the sharp up move since January 2017 is accompanied by strong volumes of more than three times the 50 weeks average volume of 3 lakh share per week highlighting larger participation in the direction of primary trend and augurs well for the stock going forward.

Larsen & Toubro: BUY | Target Rs 2,035 | Stop Loss Rs 1,540| Upside 17%| 6 months

The stock has resumed its primary uptrend after concluding a healthy corrective phase of two years between 2015 and 2016. The steady up move since the start of this year has seen the stock post a faster retracement of the July-December 2016 fall (1615 to 1302) as the five-month decline was completely overhauled in less than four months.

Faster retracement of the major down move and formation of higher high and higher low on monthly/quarterly scale confirms a bullish structural turnaround indicating conclusion of the two-year corrective phase and resumption of the primary uptrend.

Cummins: BUY | Target Rs 1,250 | Stop Loss Rs 970 | Upside 17% | 6 months

The stock has recently registered a resolute breakout past the bullish Double Bottom reversal pattern formed precisely at the long term rising 200 weeks EMA. It indicates the end of the secondary corrective phase and resumption of primary uptrend.

ICICI Securities believe that break out from bullish Double Bottom pattern provides the impetus for a sustained up move towards target of Rs1,250 levels over the medium term as it is the 123.6% Fibonacci extension of the previous major up move projected from recent trough of Rs 934 which also coincides with the previous all-time high placed around Rs 1,248 levels.

Pidilite Industries: BUY | Target Rs 820 | Stop Loss Rs 685 | Upside 10% | 3 months

The share price of Pidilite Industries remains in a secular uptrend, consistently forming rising peaks troughs on the long-term price charts. The secondary corrective decline since July 2016 occurred in a well-defined falling channel.

The recent up move has propelled the stock past the upper band of falling channel to signal the conclusion of the secondary corrective phase and resumption of the primary uptrend.

“We expect the stock to embark on a sustainable up move from here on and head towards the target of Rs 820 in the coming months as it is the price wise equality with the preceding up move (567 to 712=145 points) projected from the recent trough of Rs 680,” said Shah.

Supreme Industries: BUY | Target Rs 1,330| Stop Loss Rs 1,090 | Upside 12% | 3 months

The stock is in a secular uptrend as it continues to conquer uncharted territories in a rising peaks and troughs manner indicating persistent demand at elevated levels.

The key observation on the price chart of Supreme Industries is that the stock has registered a resolute breakout above the upper band of a long term rising channel encompassing the entire price action since 2015.

The breakout past an already up-trending channel highlights the strong bullish momentum and augurs well for the continuation of the uptrend going forward.

“We expect the stock to continue with its current uptrend and head towards Rs 1,340 levels in the short-term being the price parity with the previous rally from Rs 840 to Rs 1,122 as measured from the recent trough of Rs 1,058 projects upside towards Rs 1,340,” said Shah.

: The author is Head Technical - AVP at ICICI Securities. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.