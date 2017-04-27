Nifty on track to hit 9,400; 5 stocks which could give up to 15% return in short term 

By Rohit Singre Bonanza Portfolio

Finally, Nifty took a breather and closed a day at a lifetime high. The Nifty touched historical level on Tuesday with huge volume indicating index is ready to jump higher.

We have seen continuous profit booking after Nifty touched previous high at 9,273 levels and in the last two sessions, index erased all the losses and touched fresh highs again.

The Nifty broke its three-week consolidation pattern on Tuesday and gave closing above the same in presence of volume. If the index manages to hold above 9,220 levels, we expect Nifty to unfold its target of 9370-9440 in coming sessions.

On the weekly charts, Nifty formed a bullish Flag pattern which is again bullish continuation pattern. Overall, we expect Nifty to trade on a positive note for the brighter targets and any dip again will be a good buying opportunity in the short-term.

Top five technical picks which can give return up to 15 percent in short-term:

Ceat: BUY| Target Rs 1650 | Stop Loss Rs 1370 | Upside 13%

Ceat is a good pick and we are keeping our bullish view on the stock and have been recommending since it has given a breakout from its falling channel recorded in mid-March.

Recently, the stock broke its 52-week high and is now sustaining above the breakout level by taking supports suggesting every dip has been digested by participants. On every price moment, we have witnessed that volume also rose confirming the price moment.

By considering technical setup Bonanza suggests short-term trader can take a position in Ceat with the target of Rs1650 by keeping a stop loss below Rs1370 on a closing basis.

Shriram Transport Finance: BUY | Target Rs 1190 | Stop Loss Rs 1015 | Upside 10%

The stock was on our radar since it has given a strong volume breakout in the month of March. The stock is trading in consolidation mood and managing itself above its strong 200-DMA which is a sign of strength.

On the broader term, we witnessed that stock trading in the strong range of Rs750-1300 and has again bounced from its lower range of Rs750 with an increase in volume suggesting the stock is ready to move northwards.

On the weekly chart, the stock is trading in the rising channel by making “Higher high- higher low” pattern which is again bullish in nature and recently stock rose from its lower band of the channel.

We keep our bullish view on the stock for the targets of Rs1,190 in the near-term by maintaining a stop loss below Rs1,015 on a closing basis.

Bajaj Auto: BUY| Target Rs 3100 | Stop Loss Rs 2780 | Upside 11%

The share price of Bajaj Auto has registered a breakout above the small consolidation pattern on the daily chart.

The stock is now trading in the rising channel pattern on the daily chart and after getting resistance from 2940 level on the 17th march which is its upper band, stock retraced and took support at its 200-DMA.

We have seen a good pull back from its 200-DMA and we expect prices to move in the same direction towards its 52-week high.

Considering above technical setup Bonanza recommends a buy call on stock at a current price to any decline up to 2850 levels for the targets of 3100 with maintaining stop loss below 2780 on a closing basis.

Godrej Consumer Products: BUY | Target Rs 1900 | Stop Loss Rs 1650 | Upside 9%

On Tuesday, the stock has break its consolidation area and made 52-week high with a decent volume. The stock resumed its uptrend after giving breakout from its double bottom pattern on early Jan and from there the stock started rallying by forming “Higher high-higher low” formations which is a bullish continuation pattern.

On Tuesday stock again given a strong breakout and closed near high of the day. The stock has given closing above 1720 first time since Sep 2016 indicating the stock is well set to go higher in short run.

Momentum indicator such as relative strength index (RSI) has also given a break above 57 levels which suggests strength in the coming sessions. By considering technical breakout, traders can take a position in the stock for target of 1900 with the stop of 1650 on a closing basis.

Fortis Healthcare: BUY | Target Rs 255 | Stop Loss Rs 194 | Upside 15%

Fortis healthcare has recently given a breakout from its nearly two-year consolidation pattern with a huge volume hinting a strong upside near-term.

If we consider a long time frame we have seen Inverted Head and Shoulder pattern which got activated as neckline already broke. On the monthly chart, we can see there is a big bull candle with nearly lifetime high volume making it more attractive.

Traders can go long in counter at current levels or on any dip near 205 for the target of 255 with keeping a stop loss below 194 on a closing basis.