Nifty may touch mount 10K by Dec 2017; Top 9 reasons to remain invested in Indian market

Interview with VK Sharma - Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty in 9 years has risen just 49.94% from 6,357 in January 2008 to 9,532 in May 2017. This is a CAGR of just 4.35%, VK Sharma - Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

“To exit the markets now will mean getting down from the Nifty Express just when it is about to accelerate,” he said.

What is your call on the market right now given the fact it has been a One-way journey since December 2016? Are we heading for 31K by June?

We have been on a one-way street since December 26, primarily because of the misconceptions by the FIIs and analysts on the impact of the demonetisation and their collective inability to judge the extent of the public’s support for the programme and Mr Modi.

The sanity of crude prices, strengthening of the rupee and the recently re-worked IIP, all are working towards showing India in a better light.

While a level of 31k in the Sensex in the month of June seems a possibility, we still higher levels for the year end for the Nifty. We have a target of 10,400 in the Nifty for CY 2017.

What are you suggesting your customers at current levels – buy on dips, book profits or stay away as the market is no trade zone? And, why?

Fortunately, in India, we have thousands of listed stocks and we always find one, which we can confidently recommend to our investors. Since this market has given quick appreciation in many cases, so booking of profits in those cases if there is a need for money, is not a bad idea.

However, even as profits are booked the proceeds will go into newer stocks. We believe our markets have a long way to go so there for the following reasons:

1. This is the first majority government that the markets have seen after 1980

2. The mandate of the UP elections indicates that the Government will do an encore in 2019

3. We are the highest growth Economy amongst the larger ones in the world

4. The Rupee is likely to appreciate in the longer run

5. Economic recovery is round the corner

6. Bank woes are nearing an end

7. Capex cycle is likely to start

8. Domestic saving are likely to see a deluge into capital markets

9. Any possible hiccups in GST implementation are only going to be transitory

Let’s put things in further perspective. The Nifty in 9 years has risen just 49.94% from 6357 in January 2008 to 9532 in May 2017. This is a CAGR of just 4.35%. To exit the markets now will mean getting down from the Nifty Express just when it is about to accelerate.

How will GST impact markets/economy? How will GST be able to boost earnings of companies which most analysts are factoring in?

GST is creating a level playground. Companies will now be able to get tax credits. Consolidation will be the name of the name of the game as smaller units close down and larger ones grow in size. The biggest beneficiary will be the nation as the GST will leave no room for evasion. Buoyancy in tax collections will reduce the fiscal deficit.

Markets slipped after the army announced its recent mission conducted around LOC.

The markets will always take cognisance of anything that increases the volatility. If there is a large dip because of such incidents it should be seen as an opportunity to buy.

However, one of such events that the market shrugs off will eventually escalate and develop into something serious. But history is replete with examples of how markets have been better off even after escalation, given some period of time.

Besides, this was an event, which the Army chose to show on its own. Such actions presuppose that enough thought has gone behind airing of that incident. This means the preparedness is huge to contain the aftermath.

China has been downgraded. How does that impact markets?

Markets think that rating agencies are always behind the clock and they shut the barn door after the cattle has fled. The downgrade does not tell anything new to the markets. The high debt to GDP ratio of China was an issue in 2008 also.

But, that time it was growing at a rate of 9.65% so agencies were not bothered. Now the World Bank expects China to grow at a meagre rate of 6.6% in 2017.

The slower growth rate will only compound the rising debt problem. Incidentally, in contrast, we expect the S&P to Upgrade India after the successful implementation of the GST.

Modi govt has completed 1000 days in office. Do you think the govt has met expectations of analysts? Do you see Modi 2.0 in 2019?

I think it would be wrong to paint all the analysts with one brush, but I would like to remind the investor community to not to have high hopes from the analysts for reading the tea leaves of elections right.

I am reminded of a very senior market luminary commenting on the premier business channel in 2014 that he expected the Aam Aadmi Party to bag at least 100 Lok Sabha seats. What actually happened, we all know. The street was praying for Hillary and got Trump instead.

We for one had said on the Muhurat Trading Day that Welcome Samvat 2074 and President Trump. While it is too early to predict who would win the elections in 2019, but we see Mr Modi winning a second term hands down.

Many funds are sitting in idle cash. What should be the ideal strategy for investors when it comes to investing? What should be the ideal proportion of funds, stocks, cash, gold, debt etc.?

While funds will have no option but to sit on cash when they run out of ideas in a runaway market, individual investors have no such inhibitions and constraints.

10% cash, will ensure strict discipline in the other 90% that you invest.

There is no room for fixed deposits in today’s low-interest rate regime. Stocks like Coal India, which today’s price give a dividend yield of 7.2% ( tax-free) are any day better than any FD.

Besides, active investors can further increase their returns by writing Puts at levels they want to acquire the stock and writing calls at levels beyond the price which gives them a capital appreciation of more than 20%.

Do you see a big dip in markets, something we saw back in 2015 when Nifty crossed 9000 levels?

We are not afraid of the volatility of the markets. Volatility is a sign that the markets are alive and kicking. Right from December last year, the investors have been expecting large corrections and not getting one. Investors, who sold during the demonetisation drive have still not got an opportunity to get back and probably will never do.

We are the fastest growing economy in the world amongst the larger ones. Our biggest bane has been a depreciating rupee. With Crude now behaving itself, our trade deficit is under control.

If Indian government has its way, it will phase out all petrol and diesel cars by 2032, our dependency on hydrocarbons will only be industrial uses.

An appreciating rupee will force the FIIs to prepone their India shopping The domestic investors, who have put in close to Rs 90,000 Cr in equity and debentures at the end of 2016.

This amount will grow at a CAGR of 20% plus over the next 10 years. In such a scenario, if there is a significant correction, it should be welcomed with open arms.

Any multibagger stocks of the last three years which still hold potential to give a decent return in the next 1-2 years and why?

Some of our multibaggers like Escorts and Mannapuram have given fantastic appreciation during the period. They are still good for more. But we would like investors to pay attention to our newer pics that we come out every week.

Given the recent correction in the mid & small cap space, do you think it is time to switch to large caps as a risk to reward ratio becomes unfavourable in the broader market?

Retail investors follow their own strategy. We do not ask them to change their strategy. But to clearly answer your query, now that the Mid and the Small caps have fallen as much, sticking with mid-caps will pay better rewards.