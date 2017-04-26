Nifty may scale 9500 in May; over 100 stocks gave bullish crossover based on MACD

Moneycontrol News

The moving average convergence and divergence, popularly known as MACD, is a trend following momentum indicator shows that as much as 69 stocks on the BSE and 102 stocks on the BSE witnessed an upwards crossover or bullish crossover of MACD on Tuesday markets hit a fresh record high.

The Nifty closed above its crucial level of 9,300 for the first time ever and if the momentum continues, it is on track to hit 9350-9380 ahead of April month’s expiry on Thursday.

However, there could be some profit booking as Nifty is trading near its crucial resistance levels, but stock specific action is likely to continue.

MACD is one of the most effective momentum indicators that can be used to spot a change in the short-term trend of the market. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 287 points higher at 29,943 while the Nifty ended 88 points up at 9,306.

“The market seems to be in a pretty strong bull grip. Heavyweights like ITC & HUL too seems to support the cause with stability. With the 9,300 barriers being taken out, the next extrapolated level between 9470-9500 would at least be in direct contention,” Pushkaraj Sham Kanitkar, AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital told moneycontrol.

Stocks which have witnessed bullish crossover with strong volumes include names like UltraTech Cements, Hero MotoCorp, United Spirits, PVR, Bajaj Finance, Siemens, M&M, Godrej Consumer Products, Akzo Nobel, Godfrey Phillips, Colgate Palmolive India, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Communications, Kaveri Seeds etc. among others.

“The underlying strength in the markets is coming from the prices in the primary and reflected in the secondary through indicators like MACD. A flock of stocks moving in tandem certainly adds a supreme weight on the overall strength of the market,” add Kanitkar.

How does MACD work?

MACD is typically a trend following technique and is a lagging indicator in which two exponential moving averages i.e. 12-day and 26-day of price are used to indicate the direction and momentum of the market, which can either be strong or weak. A nine-day exponential moving average is used as a line to generate buy or sell signal.

To understand MACD, we should understand what is a crossover? When the MACD falls below the signal line, it is a bearish signal, which indicates that it may be time to sell.

On the contrary, when the MACD rises above the signal line, the indicator gives a bullish signal, which suggests further upside in the offing.

“MACD is a lagging indicator. It is quite natural for several stocks to fall in line especially when major market indices are at new life-time highs. Traders should not accord any special weight to this single indicator in isolation especially when a buy signal is a generator because of such a cross over after substantial rally,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told moneycontrol.

“We prefer to give wieghtage to this indicator (MACD) if a buy signal is generated in a consolidation phase after significant correction and then breaks out,” he said.

Although the MACD is effective, it is not complete in itself. Traders should make use of other indicators such as RSI, Fibonacci series, candlestick patterns, Bollinger Bands, and stochastic to confirm any trend.

Outlook for markets:

The trend for the markets is upbeat with new life highs in the short term, but the market has not witnessed any meaningful correction for the last 4 months since the lows 7,893 witnessed on Nifty pack in December 2016.

Investors are advised to stay bullish with remain cautious at the same time because profit booking at these levels cannot be ruled out especially ahead of expiry.

“Time is ripe for the markets to undergo a meaningful corrective and consolidation process both price wise as well as time wise once this up move ends albeit there are no clues about where this move will end,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told moneycontrol.

“In the immediate short-term if Nifty breakout above 9,345 levels then somewhere in May we can expect higher targets placed around 9,545 levels,” he said.

The short-term picture is clearly positive and we advise traders to ride this rally but with a lot of caution and priority should also be given to preserving profits by constantly booking out, said Mohammad.