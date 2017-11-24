App
Nov 24, 2017 09:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may open on flat note: Maximus Securities

According to Maximus Securities, trading of SGX Nifty futures on the Singapore stock exchange indicates that the Nifty could lose 2 points at the opening bell.

Maximus Securities' derivative report:

Nifty PCR-OI has increased to 1.03 from 0.97. The rise in the ratio may be due to increase in PE of 10300 and decrease in CE of 10400.

PE of 10300 and CE of 10400 are the highest number of contracts traded.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

