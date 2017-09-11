Nifty manages to hold 10000; over 135 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs

Moneycontrol News

The Indian market on Monday witnessed a strong bounceback from last week’s rangebound movement on benchmark indices.

Importantly, the Nifty managed to reclaim 10,000-mark and managed to trade above it through the day’s trade. The Sensex too gained over 200 points and held on to those levels, signaling the positive trend on the D-Street.

All sectoral indices barring PSU Bank gained. Nifty Bank gained the most, up 1.3 percent or 312 points on support from private banks. State Bank of India was only loser among PSU Banks, down 0.7 percent.

The broader markets rallied nearly a percent as about three shares advanced for every two shares falling on the BSE.

Capital goods stocks gained momentum as L&T added 3 percent on top of 4 percent rally in previous trading session. BHEL was also up 2.5 percent.

In such bullish times, there were over 135 stocks that clocked fresh 52-week high milestone. Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bata India, Bharat Financial Inclusion, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Page Industries, Radico Khaitan, Tata Global and TVS Motor, among others are a part of this list.

Meanwhile, there were a few which maximized investors’ wealth. Around 50 stocks clocked fresh all-time high milestones. Apex Frozen Foods, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Raymond and Spicejet were the ones which hit all-time high mark.