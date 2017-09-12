Nifty manages to hold 10,000 for now; over 130 stocks hit fresh 52-week high

Moneycontrol News

Strong movements in the Indian market continued for the second consecutive session, with the Nifty holding on to its 10,000-mark.

Driven by positive global cues and a possible short covering, along with a rally in index heavyweights kept the market above green all through the morning.

Midcaps continued to outperform benchmark indices, while other sectoral indices were trading in the green. Pharmaceutical names and PSU banks led among them.

Having said that, there are voices in the market, which highlight the high valuations these are trading at. This not being commensurate with earnings growth was a challenge, said Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-Equity, Kotak Mutual Fund in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

In such times, there were a bunch of few stocks that brought cheer to investors. Over 130 stocks hit fresh 52-week high mark on the BSE.

Ambuja Cements, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Finserv, Bata India, Cochin Shipyard, Dalmnia Bharat, Edelweiss, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Manpasand Beverages, Tata Coffee and Tata Global were among the stocks to be a part of that list.

Meanwhile, over 45 stocks posted all-time high levels. Among them include, Bajaj Finserv, Gujarat Alkalies, IndusInd Bank, Maharashtra Scooter, Manpasand Beverages, Maruti Suzuki, PSP Projects, and SpiceJet, among others.