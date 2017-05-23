Nifty likely to retest 9400; 3 stocks which are likely to give up to 4% return this week

Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments

The market witnessed gap-up opening on Monday’s trading session but traded gradually sideways to downside throughout the entire session leaving some more room for downside pressure on Tuesday.

The market is facing some consolidation on the higher levels and will likely build up some selling pressure for the near future. Although, 20-days moving average (DMA) is still supporting the market but MACD has generated fresh selling signals on the daily charts that might remain intact in the coming session and bring some downside movement.

The Nifty is likely to touch lower levels near 9,400-9,390 in the next trading session where a close below could prove even worse for the near term.

Here is a list of top five stocks which are likely to give up to 4% return this week:

ICICI Bank: SELL| Target Rs292| Stop Loss Rs310| Return 3%

The stock has seen severe selling pressure during the Monday’s session and we expect some more downside in the coming session. The counter has breached four sessions low and even managed to close below four session’s lowest level.

The momentum indicators are hinting towards more downside as the relative strength index (RSI) has shown fresh breakdown along with MACD which has started moving down.

Tata Motors: BUY| Target Rs465| Stop Loss Rs442| Return 3.5%

The stock gained momentum during Monday’s session followed by a positive daily closing, supported by 20-DMA and slightly higher volumes. The momentum indicators are moving upwards suggesting some more northwards movement to remain intact in the coming session up to the higher levels of Rs462 and even more.

ITC: BUY| Target Rs315| Stop Loss Rs296| Return 3.9%

The stock witnessed a gap-up opening and maintained its upside strength throughout the entire session closing with the gains slightly more than 6 percent for intraday.

The counter closed with a fresh upside breakout on the higher side with high volumes as it is managed to close above its breakout level of Rs290 on Monday. The stock is likely to touch upper levels near Rs315-320 as the daily chart suggests 5-6 percent more upside to see over the short-term.

: The author is Director & Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.