Nifty likely to open higher; buy Sun TV, Muthoot Finance: Prakash Gaba

The Nifty opened at 10,350 and closed virtually at the similar level at 10,342 thus forming a 'Doji' pattern on Wednesday. It rose to its intraday high of 10,368 which made an upper shadow and an intraday low of 10,309 which made a long lower shadow.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,311.63, followed by 10,280.97. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,370.83 and 10,399.37.

Nifty Bank closed at 25,766.7 on Wednesday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,677.71, followed by 25,588.7. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,843.8 followed by 25,920.9.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 10.5 points higher at 10364 indicating a flat to positive opening for the domestic market.

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, 10410 is not ruled out for the Nifty as long as 10300 holds. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260-10200 and the resistance is at 10350-10410. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25600 and resistance at 26000.

Below are the stocks which are good buys today:

Muthoot Finance: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 480, stop loss: Rs 455

Sun TV Network: Indicator Buy | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 900, stop loss: Rs 860

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.