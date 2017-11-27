App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 27, 2017 07:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty likely to open gap down with support at 10300; buy Aurobindo Pharma, sell PVR: Prakash Gaba

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the trend is still up and the next logical target is 10585 as long as 10260 holds. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260 and the resistance is at 10410-10585. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25600 and resistance at 26000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The bulls maintained their hold on D-Street throughout the trading session on Friday. The Nifty which opened at 10,366 slipped marginally to 10,363 in morning trade. The index rose to an intraday high of 10,490.45 before closing the day 40 points higher at 10,389.70.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,366.43, followed by 10,343.17. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,408.73 and 10,427.77.

Nifty Bank closed at 25,779.7 on Friday. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,736.2, followed by 25,692.7. On the upside, key resistance level is 25,836.1 followed by 25,892.5.

The Nifty50 futures on the Singapore Stock Exchange were trading 41 points lower at 10381 indicating a negative opening for the domestic market.

Prakash Gaba
Prakash Gaba
Technical Analyst|prakashgaba.com

According to Technical Analyst Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, the trend is still up and the next logical target is 10585 as long as 10260 holds. The crucial support for the Nifty is at 10300-10260 and the resistance is at 10410-10585. Bank Nifty on the other hand has support at 25600 and resistance at 26000.

Below are the stocks which are good trades today:

Aurobindo Pharma: Base Formation | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 730, stop loss: Rs 702

PVR: Breakdown | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 1260, stop loss: Rs 1320

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views #Technicals

most popular

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Top 5 stocks to buy in November expiry week which could give up to 14% return

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Bitcoin cracks $9,600 just hours after breaking $9,000 level

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Who says IPOs don’t make money! Nearly 100 stocks rose up to 6000% in last 10 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.