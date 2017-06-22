Nifty likely to move towards 9750-9800; 5 stocks which can give up to 13% return

Bonanza Capital

After making consistently lower low for ten trading sessions, Nifty opened this week with gap above its short downtrend channel.

On Wednesday session index open lower but post lunch rally erased some losses and formed hammer candle pattern. On daily chart index is trading in rising channel pattern by forming higher high - higher low pattern and we expect holding 9550 levels we may see next leg towards 9750-9800 zone.

On derivative hands 9700 call strike has maximum open interest, so this level should act as resistance and on downside maximum open interest shifted to 9600 from 9500 will act as strong support for this expiry.

For trading purpose, we expect markets to trade on positive note and any closing above 9710 will unfold fresh levels 9750-9800. On lower side Nifty has strong support near 9550-9530 any dip will be good buying opportunity.

Here is a list of five stocks which can give up to 13% return in short term:

Hindustan Zinc: BUY | Target Rs 267| Stop Loss Rs 237 | Upside 8%

After making high at 333, stock went in correction mood and made low of 227 which is 50% retracement level from previous low of August 2015.

On Daily chart we have witnessed momentum indicator RSI has recently removed from oversold zone and we can see a positive divergence also. This week we have seen good buying interest from lower levels suggesting some bounce in near term.

We expect current bounce may go up to 267 levels in near term so one can initiate a buying position at current levels to any dip near 245 zone with keeping stop out level 237 on closing basis.

Indo Count Industries: BUY | Target Rs 200 | Stop Loss Rs 177| Upside 8%

On Wednesday session stock has broke its 12 day consolidation range and closed above 185 level with decent volume. On weekly chart stock is trading rising channel pattern and recently stock has bounced from lower band of the channel hinting next move towards upper band.

On immediate basis 190 is strong resistance and any closing above 190 will unfold fresh targets of 198 & 205 levels. Trading above 184 levels we expect stock to move towards 200 zone in near term, keep stop loss below 177 on closing basis.

Manpasand Beverages: BUY | Target Rs 950 | Stop Loss Rs 750 | Upside 13%

Stock is trading in strong uptrend and recently stock has given breakout above its Cup and Handle pattern on weekly chart. If we look at current setup stock has corrected from its previous high and took pause at breakout level and last two week we have see very good buying interest in counter suggesting stock is ready to move higher.

One can initiate a buy call on stock at current levels or on any dip near 780 zone for the target of 910 with keeping stop loss below 750 on closing basis.

Ramkrishna Forgings: BUY | Target Rs 550 | Stop Loss Rs 460 | Upside 10%

Stock has given strong double bottom breakout in late march and if look at current levels, prices bounced after taking support from breakout zone. On daily chart stock has given small bullish flag breakout on Tuesday session with good volume suggesting next move towards 550 levels is also possible in coming sessions.

We expect stock to move northwards and we recommend a buy call on counter for the target of 550 with keeping stop out below 460 on closing basis.

Manappuram Finance: BUY | Target Rs 106| Stop Loss Rs 88| Upside 13%

Recently, stock has corrected from its high & ended its correction near to 50% retracement zone of previous low of Sep 2015. If we look at monthly chart stock forming reversal pattern after correcting, which is suggesting some upside moment in near term.

On Wednesday session stock rose after taking support from 100 DMA & 50 EMA, on immediate basis stock has resistance near 96. Breaking above 96 we may see quick move towards 103 levels.

One can initiate a buy call on stock for the target of 106 with keeping stop loss below 88 on closing basis.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com is his own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.