Nifty likely to hit fresh highs in May; 5 stocks which can give up to 17% return in short term

The Nifty50 ended the record week with gains of around 2 percent but it looks like bulls are not going to give up that easy as fresh Put writing at strike prices 9,100-9,300 adds to bullish sentiment.

Fresh Pit writing was seen at strike prices 9000 (0.7 lakh contracts added) which will now act as crucial support for the index, followed by 9,100 which saw fresh additions of 7.07 lakh contracts, 9,200 recorded additions of 4.9 lakh contracts, and 9,300 saw additions of 5.5 lakh contracts.

On the technical front, a couple of key moving averages (i.e. ‘5-EMA’ on the weekly chart as well as ‘200-EMA’ on hourly chart) provided rock-solid support for our market as a result, the Nifty rebounded smartly from this support zone to reach yet another milestone of 9,300.

The RSI oscillator too moved higher on our expected lines, which clearly provided the impetus this Positive Reversal and then a smart towards record highs, suggest experts.

“We have been quite upbeat on the market and anticipated new highs for the index, we must accept the fact that the move beyond 9200 would happen so fast and with such a fierce momentum was slightly unexpected to us,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd told Moneycontrol.

Technically speaking, the Nifty has closed above its strong resistance of 127% reciprocal retracement level of the previous fall from 8968.70 to 7893.80 on the weekly chart.

“In the course of action, the Nifty negated the formation of ‘Shooting Star’ pattern on the weekly chart, which is a sigh of relief for the bulls. Going forward, a minor resistance for the Nifty is placed at 9367, but looking at the weekly close, we expect it to be surpassed soon,” said Chavan.

“We would continue with our bullish stance on the market and expect the index to gradually march towards our targets of 9500 – 9600,” he said.

On the flipside, the penultimate week’s resistance of 9,160 – 9,200 will now act as a strong support for the index. The corrections that we saw on Thursday and Friday of last week were not that fierce and in case the market does give you an opportunity in short term then buy quality stocks on dips.

We have collated a list of top 5 trading ideas by different experts for short term:

Analyst: Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst Technical, and Derivatives, Angel Broking Pvt Ltd

MMTC: BUY| Target Rs 77| Stop Loss 60.50| Return 17% | 14-21 sessions

The stock has been moving in a sideways direction from the last few weeks. Last week, we witnessed a breakout from the consolidation phase. The set of moving averages (E5, E20 & E89) are placed positively on both daily and weekly chart, indicating strength in the counter.

Also, the 'RSI' oscillator on the daily as well as the weekly charts is entering the bullish territory (above 60 levels), and hence the continuation of the uptrend in near-term is possible.

Traders can buy the stock for a target of Rs.77 in coming 14 - 21 sessions. The stop loss can be kept at Rs.60.50.

Bharat Forge: BUY| Target Rs 1195| Stop Loss 1104| Return 4%| 5-10 sessions

The stock has been forming ‘Higher Top Higher Bottom’ structure on the higher degree charts and is thus in an uptrend. In last one month, the prices have consolidated in a narrow range which can be seen in the above exhibit.

Since the broader trend for the stock is up, this consolidation just seems to be a time- wise correction within an uptrend. Last week, the stock prices gave a breakout from the consolidation phase and hence, seem to have resumed the uptrend.

“We interpret this as a good buying opportunity for a target of Rs.1195 in coming 5 - 10 sessions. One should now keep a stop loss at Rs.1104,” said Chavan.

Siemens: BUY| Target 1,430| Stop Loss Rs 1,274| Return 9%| 14-21 sessions

The stock has given a massive recovery in last four months after forming a strong base the Rs1,000 mark in the month of December 2016. Now, the stock prices are on the verge of confirming a breakout from the 2016 highs of 1320.43.

This price development is happening after a consolidation of nearly three weeks, which we believe would provide the impetus for the next leg of the upward rally.

“We advise traders to buy this stock for a target of Rs.1,430 in coming 14 - 21 sessions. The stop loss should be fixed at Rs.1,274,” said Chavan.

Brokerage Firm: SMC Global Securities

IDFC Bank: BUY| Target Rs 67| Stop Loss Rs 59| Return 10%| 1-2 months

The stock closed at Rs 65.75 on 28th April 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs44 on 24th June 2016 and a 52-week high of Rs83.40 on 29th September 2016. The 200-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs61.59.

After a sharp correction from higher levels, it took support near Rs55 levels and last week rebounded sharply with gain of almost 11 percent, which is positive in nature. Therefore, traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs61-63 levels for the upside target of Rs65-67 levels with s stop loss below Rs59.

JSW Energy Ltd: BUY| Target Rs 71| Stop Loss Rs 63| Return 6%| 1-2 months

The stock closed at Rs67.05 on 28th April 2017. It made a 52-week low at Rs53.05 on 09th November 2016 and a 52-week high of Rs86.50 on 30th June 2016. The 20-days Exponential Moving Average (EMA) of the stock on the daily chart is currently placed at Rs66.53.

There is a rise in volumes on the daily chart and price from lower levels. Moreover, oscillators are also supporting its northward movement. Therefore, traders can buy the stock in the range of Rs65-66 levels for the upside target of Rs69-71 levels with a stop loss below Rs63.

