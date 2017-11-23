Nifty likely to head towards 10,800-11,000 shortly, stay with 3 big themes: Motilal Oswal

Sandeep J Shah, Associate Director with Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management, said that the long term bull market which started in December 2011 has been moving upwards — barring some intermittent consolidation — and there is no reason why the trend should not continue.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Shah said he expects the market to consolidate further for a little longer and then move upwards. "We should be headed towards 10,800-11,000 shortly," he said.

Shah said the growth recovery is happening in major economies (US, Europe, Japan) and India is also seeing signs of earnings recovery.

The latest quarterly earnings season (July-September) has been the best in a very long time. "We saw double digit earnings growth (excluding oil marketing companies) in Nifty after 12-13 quarters," he said.

He expects earnings to recover and said that though Indian macros are incredibly strong, growth may deteriorate further but that would be more than compensated by growth in corporate earnings.

India remains in a very strong domestic liquidity supercycle, he feels.

Brent crude oil futures crossed the USD 60 a barrel level recently after a long time. "It is not good news for the economy but India can definitely handle that crude level, given current forex reserves, current account deficit and fiscal deficit," Shah said.

How long crude oil can sustain at current levels needs to be watched, he added.

He feels the market is still far away from high valuations in terms of price-to-book, market cap-GDP. "We have enlisted some form of third generation reforms under this current government, which the market has to price in," he said.

The BSE Sensex has rallied 26 percent in the current calendar year so far, backed by domestic liquidity, and on hope of earnings recovery, PSU banks' recapitalisation plan, likely political stability at Centre and recent rating upgrade by Moody's.

Three big themes to play

Shah said the first theme is discretionary consumption, especially the shift from unorganised to organised. There are lot of sectors including apparel, building materials, property to some extent etc can be looked at, he added.

Second is the rural theme, given good monsoon during sowing season and rising rural income. Hence, rural play remains a very strong plank for investors, he believes.

The third theme will be cyclical stocks, which should be a third of one's portfolio, including auto, capital goods, cement etc. In short, one can look at stocks that will benefit from cyclical recovery, he said.

According to Shah, one can consider these three themes but be careful while selecting stocks.