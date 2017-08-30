Nifty likely to face resistance at 9850-9900 levels; 5 stocks which can give up to 14% return

By SMC Global

The Nifty50 has once again felt pressure at higher levels and could not manage to hold gains above 9,900 levels. The index ended below its crucial support of 9,800 in Tuesday’s session as heavy call writing in 9900 and 9800 strikes were seen along with put unwinding in 9900 strikes.

We have seen the heavy addition of open interest at higher levels on the short side by FIIs since the inception of current expiry. This clearly indicates short buildup and discomfort in the market.

We expect the market to remain weak in August expiry, as indicated by option open interest concentration. The Nifty50 has major OI concentration at 9,800 puts which got broken in Tuesday’s session.

We expect the market to remain under pressure going forward and can correct up to 9750 and 9700 levels on the back of further selling.

On bounce, the index will face immediate resistance at 9850-9900 levels. The options open interest concentration has shifted at the 9900-strike calls with the highest open interest of above 65 lakh shares.

Here is a list of top five stocks which could give up to 14% upside in short term:

PNB Housing: BUY| Target Rs1,775| Stop Loss Rs1470| Return 12%

After testing recent highs of around Rs1696 levels, the stock has witnessed a profit booking and correct till Rs1,500 levels in the recent past. However, since then it has been trading and consolidating in range of Rs1450-1600.

In the previous session, once again buying momentum has been seen as the stock has risen sharply above its previous resistance of Rs1600 and has given consolidation breakout.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs1600-1580 for the target of Rs1775 with a stop loss below Rs1470.

KEC International: BUY| Target Rs356| Stop Loss Rs285| Return 14%

The stock has been trading higher ever since it has given a breakout above 150 levels. In the last six months, the stock price has almost doubled and is currently trading around 310 levels.

On the weekly charts, Nifty has made bullish flag formation and given upside breakout after consolidating for more than seven weeks in the range of 280-310 levels.

Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 315-310 for the upside target of 356 with a stop loss below 285.

Karur Vysya Bank: BUY| Target Rs150| Stop Loss Rs128| Return 10%

After rising sharply from Rs110 to Rs145 levels, the stock has been consolidating in a range of 130-145. On the weekly charts, it has made a bullish flag formation and is on the verge of a fresh breakout.

Moreover, divergence in RSI and stochastic indicators are also indicating for positive moves going forward. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs140-136 for the target of 150 with a stop loss below Rs128.

Kajaria Ceramics: BUY| Target Rs780| Stop Loss Rs630| Return 13%

The stock has shown a V-shape recovery in prices after taking support at Rs600 levels and its 200-days EMA on the daily charts.

Moreover, it has given a breakout above its falling trend line of the downward channel on the daily charts with decent volumes. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of Rs695-685 for the target of 780 with a stop loss below Rs630.

BASF: BUY| Target Rs1630| Stop Loss Rs1360| Return 11%

The stock has fallen sharply towards Rs1400 levels after testing Rs1800 levels in the recent past. However, it has taken support near its 200 days EMA and bounce sharply above its short term moving averages.

At lower levels, it has also formed an inverted head and shoulder formation and has given breakout above its neckline. Traders can accumulate the stock in a range of 1480-1460 for the target of 1630 with a stop loss below 1360.

