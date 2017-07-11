Nifty likely to face resistance around 9800-9850; 5 stocks which investors can buy today

Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments

The market kicked off the week with a positive momentum, amid a technical glitch on the country’s premier bourse, NSE, which halted trading for over three hours.

With Monday’s higher levels, the market reached an all-time high of 9,782 and closed at a record closing high of 9,771 primarily led by pharma, IT and PSU banks.

The Nifty inched higher by nearly 115 points during intraday trade and closed with the gains of 105 points, while the Sensex also hit a milestone by reaching fresh all-time high of 31,759 and closed with the gains of 355 points at 31715.

The Nifty ended with a bullish hammer kind of pattern which will push the bulls northwards. The key resistance levels in the short term are 9800-9850.

Here is a list of top five stocks, which can give up to 2% return if you buy them today:

Petronet LNG: BUY| Target Rs222.50| Stop Loss Rs217.5| Return 1.3%

The stock gained momentum during intraday trade and closed with slightly more than 1 percent gains and along with a bullish hammer on the daily charts.

The chart structure shows fresh upside breakout on the MACD. The short to medium term indicators are also hinting some more upside to remain intact in the coming few sessions as well.

Container Corporation: BUY| Target Rs1225| Stop Loss Rs1180| Return 2%

The stock gained for the second consecutive session and started the week with some upside which was continued from an earlier week.

The stock is getting support from its 20-DMA along with RSI and MACD which are also hinting bulls to remain upside in the coming session as well.

Bharat Financial: BUY| Target Rs780| Stop Loss Rs752| Return 1.9%

The stock has witnessed a fresh upside breakout on the daily charts as Bulls held the entire session over the Bears in their control.

The stock is trading above its 20 and 50-DMA along with rising RSI and MACD which are supporting some more upside in the stock over the short term.

Siemens: BUY| Target Rs 1380| Stop Loss Rs1345| Return 1.1%

The stock has gained momentum in the very first session of the week and closed with the positive bias which is likely to remain intact in the coming session also.

The counter has traded sideways since past couple of sessions and ended the day with some upside which is likely to continue in the next session also.

Bank of Baroda: BUY| Target Rs169| Stop Loss Rs164.50| Return 1.8%

The stock ended with a positive breakout on the daily charts and closed above its 20-DMA which has generated a fresh upside momentum.

The counter should attract some more upside in the coming session as momentum indicators are helping the stock to gain further and move higher over the short-term.

The author is Director & Research Head, Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.