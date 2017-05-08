Nifty likely to enter risk-off mode; 5 stocks which could give up to 17% return

GEPL Capital

The market created a fresh 52-week high last week on the back of a stellar performance of heavyweights such as ICICI Bank standalone and the Bank Nifty. Nonetheless, the later part of the week saw a correction in the other heavyweight’s pack that dragged down the index to close down below the 9,300 mark.

The macro-technical alert in the form of break in international commodities that was raised seems to have acted, to say the least. This brings us to the juncture, where a risk-off status may set in for next few days.

This may set into a correction towards 9,190 levels, followed by the 6-week low placed at 9,020. After a stellar move seen in the past few weeks, the profit booking in the heavyweights is certainly welcome; though it seems quite evenly balanced.

Here is a list of top five stocks to buy based on technical factors in the short term:

Indiabulls Housing Finance: BUY| Target Rs 1300| Stop Loss Rs 993| Return 17%

The stock is an outperformer within the market and the NBFC pack as the scrip has sustained the correction very well. A breakout of 6 weeks of consolidation above the Rs 1,000 mark has led it onto a new 52-week high on the back of good volume pickup.

We expect a move up to 1175 (around 5%) from current levels, which if crossed further may move onto Rs 1,300. A stop loss maybe placed a bit into the consolidation zone placed at Rs993.

Avenue Supermarts: BUY| Target Rs 900| Stop Loss Rs 786 | Return 11%

After proving to be a double-bagger on the listing, the scrip had shown a stellar move till mid-April. The prices have consolidated over the last 3 weeks in a band of Rs806-720 while maintaining a strong undertone which is a positive sign.

It has moved on to a fresh high of Rs814.40, on large volumes over the past few days. The same is accompanied by a surge in momentum.

We expect a move onto Rs850 and then extrapolated to Rs900 with a stop loss placed half way into the breakout band placed at Rs786.

ZEE Entertainment Enterprises: SELL| Target Rs 467| Stop Loss Rs 537| Return 7%

The stock witnessed a classic head & shoulders breakdown, below the Rs511 mark, accompanied by high volumes is a big red flag in the scrip prices.

The head to the neckline is defined by around 44 pints (511 to 555) spanning over two shoulders created in March & Mat 2017. The target maybe placed around Rs467 mark (44 points below the neckline).

A fair risk-reward seems possible with a stop loss for the trade be placed at Rs537, a bit above the right shoulder.

Biocon: SELL| Target Rs 972| Stop Loss Rs 1086| Return 6%

A gradual price move from March 2017, has met with a faster retracement, wherein prices have broken below the 2-month low of around Rs1,042.

The said retracement has taken place on the back of Heavy volumes (around 4-5 times of averages). Prices in the recent few days have remained extremely volatile with the majority of the days showing a negative candle, an indication of consistent selling at every higher level.

A dipping RSI around 39 indicates the waning strength in the prices. Prices are ripe for a correction onto the 200-DMA placed at 972. The stop may be placed a bit above the 38.1% retracement of current fall at a level of Rs1,086.

Reliance Industries: SELL| Target Rs 1,230| Stop Loss Rs 1,399| Return 7%

In line with the overall weak trajectory in the commodities sector (a 1.75% correction in the index over the week), the prices have remained falling off the cliff over the whole of last 2 weeks.

The last week saw a break below the 5-week low placed at Rs1,347 accompanied by a substantial rise in the delivered quantity indicating a consistent selling at higher levels with the prices waning all through the week.

The RSI after having reached overbought levels around 72 has softened off to 45, showing a waning strength. The prices are on course for a break below the gap created in March 2017 between 1325-1311, that may be followed by a correction towards the 3-month LOWS around the 1230 mark.

The bearish view would stand negated only on a closing above the 5th May’s high placed at the Rs1,399 mark.

