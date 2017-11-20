Nifty likely to consolidate at higher levels; top 4 stocks which could give up to 10% return

5nance.com

The Indian equity market witnessed an overwhelming uptrend on the backdrop of rating upgrade and positive outlook on India’s growth story.

The Nifty50 rebounded near psychosocial barrier placed at 10,400-10,500 mark, thus recouping earlier downtrend regime and managed to break out towards upper level from 50-day EMA at 10,150 after breaching a crucial support level during the early weekdays trading.

Thus the early profit booking at higher level enabled a market to consolidate at the reasonable price range and it is expected to witness a decent rally in short term.

On the daily price chart, the index formed a strong bullish candlestick pattern after forming a bearish pattern for few consecutive sessions, indicating a reversal of momentum.

Further, the secondary momentum indicator witnessed a healthy correction from an earlier level and retraced back towards favourable price level with RSI at 62.48 level.

Based on the Fibonacci retracement, the index is currently trading above all the level with major support at 10,183 level and resistance level at 10,490.

With a positive outlook on policy reforms and positive global cues coupled with decent Q2 earnings, it signed a strong uptrend momentum in upcoming session with marginal consolidation at a higher level.

Here is a list of top 4 stocks which could give up to 10% upside in short term:

Balaji Amines: BUY| Target Rs. 674 | Stop-loss: - Rs. 595 | Return 10%

Balaji Amines remained in an uptrend trajectory registering a peak on its long-term charts and witnessed a major breakout from its previous resistance level to close at record high level above Rs600 mark.

The scrip also witnessed strong volume support during the same rally indicating a positive trend.

On its daily price chart, the scrip formed a strong bullish trend as it ended the last session on positive cues.

Further, the secondary momentum indicators suggest a strong support for buy regime at current level coupled with bullish crossover just happening at the current trend with MACD at 47.2 above its signal-line.

The stock is facing a resistance level at 689 and support level at 520. We have a BUY recommendation for Balaji Amines which is currently trading at Rs. 613.10

Shriram Transport: BUY| Target Rs. 1397 | Stop-loss: - Rs. 1285 |Return 7%

Shriram Transport maintained a strong bullish rally on its price chart over a period despite facing a headwind at a certain level but it decisively managed to close at new peaks.

It witnessed a major breakout from its earlier resistance level on the backdrop of volume growth, indicating a similar trend in the current session.

On the daily price chart, the stock formed a bullish candlestick pattern which is expected to support the next leap of momentum after healthy movement in the previous session.

Further, the secondary trend indicator suggests a favourable buying price regime with RSI at 69 up from earlier levels coupled with a bullish crossover on MACD. The stock is currently facing an immediate resistance at 1336 followed by 1426 and support level at 1195.

We have a BUY recommendation for Shriram Transport which is currently trading at Rs. 1300.95

Rain Industries: SELL | Target Rs. 313 | Stop-loss Rs. 345 | Return 5%

Rain Industries witnessed strong headwinds on its daily price movement after triggering at a higher level and continued to trade on negative trajectory thereon.

The peak at 402 level didn’t support the rally as volume turned sluggish in the same period and lost about 5 percent on an intraday basis.

On weekly price chart, it formed a strong bearish hold pattern which is expected to keep the stock under pressure without any major breakout in short-term.

Further, the price is currently below its immediate support level which is expected to drag the scrip near its next important support level placed at 302, coupled with bearish crossover on its momentum indicator, thus indicating a continued negative outlook going forward.

The stock is facing its upper resistance at 400 levels while the support level is seen at 302. We have a SELL recommendation for Rain Industries which is currently trading at Rs. 330.10

Graphite India: SELL| Target Rs583 | Stop-loss Rs628 |Return 3%

Graphite India witnessed a reversal trend aimed downward movement after registering a robust rally in past session and slipped below its crucial support level towards the weekend session.

The breach below its crucial support level placed at 611 level and about 5 percent loss on an intraday basis indicated a weak sentiment for scrip in the upcoming session.

On the daily price chart, the stock formed a bearish candlestick pattern after forming a “hanging man” kind of pattern on earlier trade.

On the technical front, the scrip indicted a weak trend with secondary momentum turning caution at current level with RSI turning at overbought zone with weak vindication for upper trend.

The scrip is currently facing a resistance level at 658 which is also 52-week high and support level at 575.

: The author is Founder & CEO, 5nance.com. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.