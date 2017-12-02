Nifty likely to consolidate around 10000 in December expiry before moving higher

ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 has come under selling pressure near the November expiry and is heading towards the highest Put base of 10,000 strike. We expect some consolidation to happen around 10,000 before the index starts moving higher.

Market participants lightened some long positions ahead of Gujarat elections. The Nifty future premiums were quite high at 50 points, which was an indication of high optimism created in the market.

Historically, the Nifty has found it tough to move up sharply amid high Nifty future premiums. If this premium starts shrinking it would be better for the market. It seems this shrinking of future premiums has already started in Friday's selling it was reduced to 23 points.

Nifty Bank: Index likely to slide towards 25000

The index ended the November F&O expiry on a dismal note and witnessed highest intraday fall for November last Thursday where it fell nearly 650 points from the high and ended below the support level of 25500.

HDFC Bank was the only counter, which tried to provide a cushion whereas all other banking stocks felt the heat with Axis Bank leading the chart. Rollover was in line with expectations where closure of long positions was seen in a few private sector players.

We may see a broader range and huge trigger in volatility, going forward, as RBI’s monetary policy along with Gujarat state election is lined up, which will act as a key trend decider in coming days.

FII traction in equities missing across most EMs:

FIIs sold US$ 180 million on T-5 days in India. A similar trend was also seen in other EMs. South Korea and Taiwan saw outflows totalling over US$1.2 billion each.

Indonesia also saw outflows exceeding US$4 600 million. As we approach the end of 2017, fresh allocation of FIIs in EMs seems to be diminishing.

A look at FII action in the F&O segment suggests some bearish bets by them. In the index future segment, there was short creation of US$190 million.

In the stock future segment, they liquidated longs over US$ 640 million each. At the same time, in the index options segment, there was buying of over US$470 million.

Global risk sentiment seemed to be oscillating between risk-on and risk-off mode. In the recent spate of news flows, positive developments like progress in the US on tax reform bill, strong economic data emanating from Europe and Japan kept the risk-on camp alive.

In the process, the equity market continued to move higher worldwide (with the exception of China & Hong Kong). However, bond yields moved up on the back of strong GDP data and higher crude prices post the OPEC accord (likely) on extending production cut till December 2018.

As opined earlier as well, fresh FII inflows from here on could be more tactical in nature, as most global fund houses brainstorm on the allocation strategy for 2018.

With the commodity recovery being coupled with a strong macro environment in EMs (higher forex reserves, lower current account deficit), fresh allocation in EMs by FIIs is likely to continue in 2018.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.