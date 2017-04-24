App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 24, 2017 06:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty forms 'Long White Day' on charts; go long with a stop below 9,130

If the momentum continues, the index is now on track to take out its record high placed at 9273.90.

Nifty forms 'Long White Day' on charts; go long with a stop below 9,130
Kshitij Anand
Moneycontrol News
 
Bulls regained their foothold on D-Street on Monday as Nifty managed to reclaim its crucial resistance level of 9,200 to make a ‘Long White Day’ kind of pattern on daily candlestick charts. 
 
A Long White Day on the daily charts and the crossing of all the short term moving averages such as 20-days exponential moving average (DEMA), 5-DEMA, 13-DEMA, and 10-DEMA is a positive sign. 
 
If the momentum continues, the index is now on track to take out its record high placed at 9273.90. Traders who went long in the market can continue to hold their positions with a stop below 9,130, suggest experts.
 
A formation of 'Long White Day' after a bearish candle signifies a bottom for the market around 9,075 levels is in place, suggest experts. 
 
“The Nifty registered a ‘Long White Day’ kind of formation after clocking in around 1 percent of gains which came after 24 trading session since the beginning of corrective structure on March 17 suggesting that bottom may be in place at recent lows of 9075,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.com. 
 
“The index also closed above its short-term moving averages like 5 and 13 which offered support to it in the past whereas crossover of 5 days EMA above 13 days is acting like a confirmation of trend reversal,” he said. 
 
 The Nifty initiated a fresh leg of the rally which has the potentiality to challenge near term top of 9274 levels which also means new highs once again.  “We recommend traders to go ahead and create long positions with a stop below 9130 levels,” said Mohammad.
 
The Nifty made a strong comeback in the expiry week. Maximum Put OI was seen at strike prices 9,100 followed by 9,000 while maximum Call OI was seen at strike price 9,200 followed by 9,300.
 
The Nifty index opened positive and rallied by around 100 points towards 9225. Significant Put writing was seen at strike prices 9,200, 9,150 and 9,100 while major Call unwinding was seen at 9,200. Put writing and Call unwinding at 9,200 has given grip to bulls, suggest experts. 
 
“The Nifty formed a Bullish candle on the daily chart and closed near to its falling supply trend line. It made a strong conviction bar indicates that buyers firmly in control of the market,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol.com.
 
“Now, a decisive hold above 9218 could lead the index towards new life time high territory of 9,280 while on the downside supports are seen at 9191 and 9135,” he said.

tags #Market Edge #Nifty

