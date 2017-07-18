App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 18, 2017 05:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nifty fails to conquer 10K: Market trend seems to have changed, say experts

Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral
Technical Analyst | ashwanigujral.com

The Nifty failed to conquer the 5-digit market and dropped below 9900. The Sensex to shed 360 points. The biggest drag on market was FMCG major ITC which saw 12 percent sell off, its worst fall in 25 years.

To discuss the fundamentals of the market and stock and sector specific action, CNBC-TV18 spoke to experts like S P Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Mehraboon Irani and Anand Tandon.

At close, the 30-share BSE Sensex posted biggest single day loss in 2017, down 363.79 points or 1.13 percent at 31,710.99. The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 88.80 points or 0.90 percent to 9,827.15 after hitting intraday low of 9,792.05.

Gujral believes today's gap-down created on the Nifty could be because of ITC but that has changed the trend of the market.

The experts shared their views on ITC, which fell strongly after the GST council on Monday evening hiked compensation cess on cigarettes, on cement numbers, HUL and other stocks.

For the entire discussion, watch more

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #stock views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.