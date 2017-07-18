Nifty fails to conquer 10K: Market trend seems to have changed, say experts

The Nifty failed to conquer the 5-digit market and dropped below 9900. The Sensex to shed 360 points. The biggest drag on market was FMCG major ITC which saw 12 percent sell off, its worst fall in 25 years.

To discuss the fundamentals of the market and stock and sector specific action, CNBC-TV18 spoke to experts like S P Tulsian of sptulsian.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Mehraboon Irani and Anand Tandon.

At close, the 30-share BSE Sensex posted biggest single day loss in 2017, down 363.79 points or 1.13 percent at 31,710.99. The 50-share NSE Nifty shed 88.80 points or 0.90 percent to 9,827.15 after hitting intraday low of 9,792.05.

Gujral believes today's gap-down created on the Nifty could be because of ITC but that has changed the trend of the market.

The experts shared their views on ITC, which fell strongly after the GST council on Monday evening hiked compensation cess on cigarettes, on cement numbers, HUL and other stocks.