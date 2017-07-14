App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jul 14, 2017 05:38 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Nifty closes shy of 9900; Sensex above 32K: Experts discuss stock specific action

It was a tepid close for a terrific week on Dalal Street. The Sensex remained above 32000 and Nifty closed shy of 9900. The 50-share NSE Nifty fell 5.35 points to 9,886.35 after hitting an intraday high of 9,913.30 on weak breadth, but the BSE Midcap outperformed, up 0.22 percent.

Market experts, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Neeraj Deewan of Qauntum Securities and Abhimanyu Sofat of IIFL as well as SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com shared their views on stock specific action and the outlook going forward in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

tags #30-share BSE Sensex #50-share Nifty #MARKET OUTLOOK #stock views

