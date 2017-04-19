App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 18, 2017 09:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

 Nifty can slip to 8700 for these 4 reasons: IIFL

There will be turbulence ahead and the Nifty is likely to retrace towards 8700, according to Amar Ambani of IIFL.

 Nifty can slip to 8700 for these 4 reasons: IIFL

There will be turbulence ahead and the Nifty is likely to retrace towards 8700, according to Amar Ambani, Head of Research at IIFL.

Ambani listed the following reasons for the outlook:

1.    India VIX near all-time low despite elevated geo-political tensions.

2.    Fundamentally weaker set of stocks participating with fierce up moves.

3.    FIIs seen reversing stance recently.

4.    F&O Open interest in value terms at all-time high: Leverage trap on the cards.

tags #Business #IIFL #markets #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.