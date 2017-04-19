 Nifty can slip to 8700 for these 4 reasons: IIFL

There will be turbulence ahead and the Nifty is likely to retrace towards 8700, according to Amar Ambani, Head of Research at IIFL.

Ambani listed the following reasons for the outlook:

1. India VIX near all-time low despite elevated geo-political tensions.

2. Fundamentally weaker set of stocks participating with fierce up moves.

3. FIIs seen reversing stance recently.

4. F&O Open interest in value terms at all-time high: Leverage trap on the cards.