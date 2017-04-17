Nifty below 8950 to signal trend reversal; 5 stocks which can give up to 12% return 

A truncated week ended the Thursday session with a loss of 52.65 points or 0.57 percent at 9,150.80 on the NSE. The index broke its last three sessions’ narrow range of 90 points (9,160 – 9,250) on the downside and closed below 20-DMA for the first time in the last three month.

This observation indicates weakness in the short-term and prices may see a further correction towards 8,950 – 9,000 levels. Thus, 9,250 – 9,275 remains strong resistance zone.

Higher time frame remains bullish with 'higher top and higher bottom' formation still intact and hence weakness in the short-term towards 9,000 to be a buying opportunity. Change in directional trend will only be seen below 8,950 levels.

Here is a list of top 5 stocks, which can deliver up to 12 percent return in the short term based on technical parameters:

Bank of Baroda: BUY| Target Rs 191| Stop Loss 163| Return 8 percent

The stock has given an engulfing bullish candle on the weekly charts. On the backdrop, it has created a fresh 3-week high in the past week.

The domestic brokerage firm maintains a positive orbit over last month and a half, as indicated by positive alignment of short-term moving averages like 15 & 25-DMA and also long term moving averages like 50 & 200 DMA.

A steady rise in delivered quantity, accompanied by a lightening of positions on futures side, is a positive sign for the bulls. GEPL expects a move onto Rs 183 (around 5 percent) from current levels, which if crossed further may move onto Rs 191. A stop loss may be placed a bit below the multiple touch points Rs 163.

Engineers India: BUY| Target Rs 172| Stop Loss Rs142| Return 9.5 percent

The stock has created a 3-week high accompanied by a huge rise in the volume and even the weekly pattern in the calendar year 2017 has shown a consolidation bias after a strong upsurge seen in the last 9 months.

A strong base creation around the Rs 150-mark, accompanied by a convergence of 50 DMA & 100 DMA as seen in a positive orbit over last month & half. GEPL expects a move onto Rs 172 (around the 52-week highs) from current levels with a stop loss placed a bit below the convergence zone Rs 142.

HDFC: BUY| Target Rs 1575| Stop Loss Rs 1445| Return 6.7 percent

A bellwether amongst the Nifty heavyweights, the stock has shown a down leg in the current month of April. The earlier move from Rs 1,364 to Rs 1,531 has met with a 38.2 percent retracement in the current week, which saw a correction to Rs 1,467.

GEPL Capital feels that prices may move in a bounce back till the recent high around Rs 1,531 & then may extrapolate till Rs 1,575. A fair risk-reward seems possible with a stop loss for the trade be placed at Rs 1,445, a bit below the 50 percent retracement of earlier rise.

Bharti Airtel: SELL| Target Rs 297| Stop Loss Rs 355| Return 12.7 percent

The scrip has remained weak all through the last 2 years, with recurring selling seen around the Rs370-380 mark. The recent move saw the formation of a lower top around Rs355 as compared to the Rs380 levels created in last week of Feb 2017.

The same cause has seen a break of the 20 DMA after a gap of almost 3 months. A dipping RSI around 43 indicates the waning strength in the prices. A break below the 200-DMA placed at Rs335 may put the stock in a downward spiral with possible targets around the Rs297 mark.

The negative move may be negated only on the creation of a higher level as compared to the recent top placed at Rs355, and hence the stop may be placed a bit above the level on a closing basis.

JSW Steel: SELL| Target Rs 175| Stop Loss Rs 205| Return 8 percent

In line with the overall weak trajectory in the metal sector (a 4 percent correction in the index over the week), the prices have remained falling off the cliff over the whole of last week.

The last week saw a substantial rise in the delivered quantity indicating a consistent selling at higher levels. RSI after having reached overbought levels around 72 has softened off a shade short of the 50 mark, showing a waning strength.

The prices are on course for a correction towards the 3-month lows around the 175 mark. The bearish view would stand negated only on a closing above the recent high at the 205 mark.

Disclaimer: The author is AVP - Technical Research at GEPL Capital. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.