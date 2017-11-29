Nickel, copper rise on global cues, spot demand

Prices of nickel and copper edged up by Rs 2 per kg at the non-ferrous metal market today in line with a firm trend overseas amid pick-up in demand from consuming industries.

Traders said besides firm trend overseas, an uptick in demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, mainly led to a rise in nickel and copper prices.

Globally, nickel for delivery in three months traded higher at USD 11,415 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange.

In the national capital, nickel plate (4x4) and copper mixed scrap were trading up by Rs 2 each to Rs 757-767 and Rs 381 per kg, respectively.

Following are today's metals' rates (in Rs per kg):

Zinc ingot Rs 118-124, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 757-762, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 381, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 121, lead imported Rs 127, aluminium ingots Rs 154, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 150, aluminium wire scrap Rs 150 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 148.