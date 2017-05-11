New benchmark bond to bear coupon of 6.75-6.80%, say analysts

Moneycontrol News

The new 10-year benchmark bond, which is due to hit the market on Friday, is expected to be priced at a coupon rate of between 6.75 percent and 6.80 percent, analysts said.

At this coupon, the new benchmark would be priced around 17-22 basis points below the current 6.97 percent, 2026 benchmark bond.

“Typically, whenever a new benchmark comes, it is priced at around 15-20 basis points below the current benchmark, so as to attract interest for the issue,” said Ajay Manglunia, Head, Fixed Income at Edelweiss Securities.

Arvind Chari, Head, Fixed Income and Alternatives at Quantum Advisors, believes the coupon to come in between 6.75 percent and 6.78 percent, given the attention the issue is likely to get.

A dealer with a state-owned bank and one with a foreign bank concurred that the benchmark is likely to be “aggressively priced” and that we could see a yield as low as 6.73 percent.

However, considering that trade has been muted over the last couple of weeks, there is a chance the bond will get priced at a higher yield.

“For a new benchmark, there are always more than enough takers,” said Suyash Chaudhary, Head, Fixed Income at IDFC Mutual Fund. "But there could be a general lack of interest, which could manifest in the form of a higher cut-off. I reckon it would be around 6.80 percent, give or take a couple of basis points."