Nearly 100 stocks hit 52-week highs while 35 stocks hit fresh lifetime highs on BSE

The S&P BSE Sensex rallied nearly 200 points in trade on Friday to hit a fresh record high of 31,332.56 on Friday. The rally was broad based as nearly 100 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high while as much as 35 stocks surged to fresh record highs on the BSE.

As much as 94 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on the BSE which include names like IGL, HUL, Bayer CropScience, HDFC, Colgate-Palmolive, UPL, Pidilite Industries, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Industries, Voltas, Motherson Sumi etc. among others.

Stocks which rose to fresh record highs on the BSE include names like Hero MotoCorp, ShardaCropchem, Siyaram Silk Mills, Balkrishna Industries, IndusInd Bank, Escorts, Finolex Industries, Rupa, Laurus Lab, VBL etc. among others.

The Indian market has been fresh record highs on a regular basis in the last couple of months. Benchmark indices are already up more than 17 percent so far in the year 2017 after a flattish close for the calendar year 2016.

Apart from the strong macro environment, the Indian market is also getting the benefit of strong global liquidity and stable global backdrop. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have invested pumped in over $4 billion so far in the month of May.

Given the fact that valuations look little-stretched investors should avoid putting fresh money into equities instead look at diversifying. But, they carry on with long positions, if any.

Analysts are not ruling out a possibility of a further boost if monsoon turns out to be better than expected. The Indian economy is on the cusp of recovery and even though latest GDP print showed slight deceleration but analysts are confident of the growth rate of 7 percent from next quarter onwards.

Given the fact that markets are trading at record highs, some bit of correction cannot be ruled out, but that would be more of a buy on dips. Hence, asset allocation becomes key.

“My advice for investors would be looking at their asset allocation carefully. I wouldn’t be overly aggressive in terms of going into equities at this point in time and be extremely overweight,” Prashasta Seth, CIO at IIFL Asset Management Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“An individual investor has to kind of look into his asset allocation before taking a call. Valuations are a bit stretched but macroeconomic environment is very conducive for equities. It hasn’t translated into earnings as yet but there is a chance that over the course of the next one or two years this will translate into earnings,” he said.