Natural segment in India estimated to dominate 41% of total personal care market

Moneycontrol News

Indians have been equating natural ingredients and variants with authenticity and traditional goodness since generations. Thus, brands have positioned themselves as an attractive option for one’s fast-paced life.

While different consumer segments and other retail formats in India having their own sub-trends, a report by Nielsen proves that Naturals Industry in Personal Care (PC) is making its mark on the segment.

Here’s why the naturals in PC is a segment to look out for:

It almost captures 50 percent of the market share and is growing:

The natural segment in India’s personal care market is estimated to be Rs 18,500 crore (USD 3 billion) which is 41 percent of the total personal care market. But that's not all. It is growing at almost 1.7 times that of overall personal care. This just shows how Indians are becoming more discerning about how products affect their body and their lives and possibly the environment around them.

The potential marketplaces are alluring:

The report states that Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and the South are the primary markets for naturals. But that’s not the end of it.

States such as West Bengal, Delhi and the largest state Uttar Pradesh are rising faster than the national average, indicating that these are regions where the opportunity lies.

Naturals in India are not Exclusive:

Contrary to assumptions, naturals in the PC segment have been the territory of Indian companies, with effective pricing that rake in high volumes. The graphic explains the following.