Nasscom sees slower growth for IT export; here are brokerages’ views on the sector

The Indian IT services industry body National Association of Software and Services Companies (Nasscom) on Thursday said that it expected software export growth to slow to 7-8 percent in the current financial year, the lowest revenue growth forecast in the last eight years.

Nasscom had, for the first time in 25 years, deferred the annual growth revenue guidance range in February, citing political and macroeconomic factors.

The IT services industry has been grappling with a slowdown in its banking and financial services business, which contributes a large chunk of revenues. It has also been hit by its retail clients facing a slowdown from the rise of online retail channels.

Brokerage house tracking the sector flagged concerns on the outlook as well as the recovery prospects. Moneycontrol takes a look at what brokerages are talking about the sector.

Brokerage: CLSA

The brokerage house stated that an acceleration in application services, engineering and operations is a positive for companies such as HCL Technologies and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Meanwhile, growth in financial services slowed to 6 percent from 8 percent. This suggests that a recovery is unconfirmed, in line with recent comments from TCS as well as Infosys.

On the employment trends, it said that GDN hiring had remained strong at 11 percent year on year, even as the mix was flat at 75 percent. Attrition, on the other hand, had spiked back to 15 percent from 12 percent in the recent quarters. It added that a stronger growth in Europe/Asia reiterates US weakness at Indian peers.

Brokerage: Nomura

Nomura, on the other hand, focused on slower Tier-I growth than Indian IT exports over the last three years.

“Over the last 5 years, Indian IT export growth has been towards the lower end of Nasscom’s guided range or has even missed Nasscom’s guidance once,” the brokerage house said in its report.

Trends suggest that global in-house centers and MNCs have outgrown Tier-1 IT companies. This is on the back of slower growth than Indian IT export growth for the last 3 years.

On the guidance, it said that its FY18 estimates build in USD revenue growth of 7.5% y-o-y for tier 1 IT, which is at the mid-point of the guided range given by Nasscom. In comparison, consensus estimates are higher by 1-2pp versus our expectation for tier 1 IT growth.