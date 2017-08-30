App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai rains: BSE to remain open tomorrow; all market segments to function normally

Even as torrential rains submerged parts of Mumbai, BSE said it would carry out trading tomorrow.

Mumbai rains: BSE to remain open tomorrow; all market segments to function normally

Moneycontrol Bureau

Even as torrential rains submerged parts of Mumbai, BSE said it would carry out trading tomorrow.

"All market segments will function normally," the exchange said.

Several parts of Mumbai received over 200 mm rainfall today, throwing life out of gear for citizens, and sparking a disruption in railway and flight services.

BSE also kept the market open on July 27, 2005, a day after the deluge that marooned the city.

tags #Market news

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.