Mumbai rains: BSE to remain open tomorrow; all market segments to function normally

Moneycontrol Bureau

Even as torrential rains submerged parts of Mumbai, BSE said it would carry out trading tomorrow.

"All market segments will function normally," the exchange said.

Several parts of Mumbai received over 200 mm rainfall today, throwing life out of gear for citizens, and sparking a disruption in railway and flight services.

BSE also kept the market open on July 27, 2005, a day after the deluge that marooned the city.